BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket villagers protest, accuse village chief of corruption

Phuket villagers protest, accuse village chief of corruption

PHUKET: More than 100 residents from Koh Siray, on the east side of Phuket Town, arrived at the Muang Phuket District Office this morning (July 15) in protest, calling for their local village headman to be removed from his position.

corruptioncrime
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 15 July 2020, 06:47PM

The villagers massed at Muang District Office this morning, accusing their local village chief of a raft of corrupt practices. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The villagers massed at Muang District Office this morning, accusing their local village chief of a raft of corrupt practices. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The villagers massed at Muang District Office this morning, accusing their local village chief of a raft of corrupt practices. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The villagers massed at Muang District Office this morning, accusing their local village chief of a raft of corrupt practices. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The villagers massed at Muang District Office this morning, accusing their local village chief of a raft of corrupt practices. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The villagers massed at Muang District Office this morning, accusing their local village chief of a raft of corrupt practices. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The villagers massed at Muang District Office this morning, accusing their local village chief of a raft of corrupt practices. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The villagers massed at Muang District Office this morning, accusing their local village chief of a raft of corrupt practices. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The villagers massed at Muang District Office this morning, accusing their local village chief of a raft of corrupt practices. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The villagers massed at Muang District Office this morning, accusing their local village chief of a raft of corrupt practices. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Shouting and holding placards, the residents called for Maitri Duangchan to be removed from his position as village chief of Moo 1, Rassada.

They accused him of corruption and using his position of authority for his own benefit. 

Villager Suthon Pontha explained, “We have had no support and we have no other way to fix this. We are here because we cannot bear him anymore.

“We are here to present our complaints because the village chief used his authority to benefit himself and his friends. He has ignored the development of the village. He never holds meetings and  public hearings to explain to the village what will be done after he receives the budget.

“For 10 years as the village head, he has never held any public hearings about anything that affects us,” he said.

Mr Suhtorn said that Mr Maitri has asked villagers to pay B6,000 in order to have their homes officially registered so they can be designated an official address.

“This should be free of charge,” he said.

“Villagers cannot ask for electricity and water supply if they do not have a registered house number,” he explained.

“When he [Mr Maitri] gets any budget, he never informs his villagers. He ignores our requests for help,” Mr Suthorn said.

“This headman never informed villagers about a construction project at Koh Siray that affected the lives of local residents. He also has asked for bribes from fishing pier owners and taxi drivers at the queues at a hotel on Koh Siray,” he alleged.

“He invaded a mangrove forest for his own business. He also created a dirt race track without permission. The race track creates a lot of dust and the area is prone to landslides when it rains,” Mr Suthorn continued.

“He built a building on land that the owner donated so it could be made into a playground, but instead he used this land for his own benefit. Plus he has done nothing to support us during this  COVID-19 situation. 

“We are really suffering and getting in trouble,” he said.

District Chief Anupan Rodkwan Yodrabam met the villagers and formally received their long list of complaints.

Chief Anupan explained that a task force will be set up to investigate the villagers’ complaints.

“The investigative committee will have 15 days to present its findings,” he said.

“I will invite this village headman for questioning. All villagers, please present your evidence and cooperate with me. Then we will see how this goes,” he said.

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Christy Sweet | 16 July 2020 - 10:23:53 

Please investigate the huge resort  company in Cherng-Telat that filled in the  ocean access to a salt water lagoon so they could put up  condos. Who signed off on that  deal I wonder?  btw, Singapore has laws about  corruption in other nations. When will the Or Bor Tors have elections again? Ever?

Kurt | 16 July 2020 - 10:07:51 

As I wrote few days ago, it  is the 'highest time' to have local elections. 6 Years without it is to long. Everywhere on Phuket are local 'kingdoms' of local Thai who became influential Hi-So's. They are untouchable. That is not how a 'democracy' works. There is no reason to delay local elections any longer.

Capricornball | 15 July 2020 - 22:50:21 

Good for these people!  I hope other villages see what these people are doing, and that a big movement against corrupt local officials begins.  So many of these village heads,  and OrBorTor chiefs are nothing but lying cheating self-serving crooks. The citizens of Phuket deserve better. Please keep us posted on the progress!

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Somkid quits ahead of Cabinet reshuffle
DSI Chinese bigwigs open illegal firms
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Unemployment highest on record! Two year economic recovery? || July 15
Tourism minister confirms Phuket, Phi Phi, Samui to be proposed for ‘Travel Bubbles’
‘We Travel Together’ domestic tourism campaign hoped to give Phuket B100mn boost
Prayut apologises for Rayong COVID scare, vows to step up measures
The Long Run: Concerns raised as Phuket welfare payments stop, unemployment hits highest on record
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Infected soldier triggers quarantine of nearly 2,000? Fisherman found days later! || July 14
Officials sink claims fishermen arriving from international waters allowed into Phuket unchecked
Britain set to back removal of Huawei from 5G
Body of man swept off rocks found near Freedom Beach
Visits by foreign diplomats, business reps suspended
Neighbour shot in dispute over teen son’s loud music
Meth floods back at end of lockdown
COVID infected Egyptian soldier triggers Rayong inquiry

 

Phuket community
‘We Travel Together’ domestic tourism campaign hoped to give Phuket B100mn boost

All Thai people know that Phuket is to expensive to enjoy a local holiday there. The voucher campaig...(Read More)

Phuket villagers protest, accuse village chief of corruption

Please investigate the huge resort company in Cherng-Telat that filled in the ocean access to a sa...(Read More)

Six months after Thailand’s first COVID case, Phuket holding strong, says island health chief

@Lalala, You are correct when it comes to older age groups. However, it is now well known that many ...(Read More)

Phuket villagers protest, accuse village chief of corruption

As I wrote few days ago, it is the 'highest time' to have local elections. 6 Years without ...(Read More)

COVID infected Egyptian soldier triggers Rayong inquiry

DEK.. you may remember the 2 Chinese cases which were covered up on Phuket for month...there is alwa...(Read More)

‘We Travel Together’ domestic tourism campaign hoped to give Phuket B100mn boost

Another dreamer,curious to see of all attractions will be open. Came just back from Chiang mai who i...(Read More)

Phuket villagers protest, accuse village chief of corruption

Good for these people! I hope other villages see what these people are doing, and that a big moveme...(Read More)

Six months after Thailand’s first COVID case, Phuket holding strong, says island health chief

we will need to wear masks as a precautionary measure when international tourism restarts and if the...(Read More)

Six months after Thailand’s first COVID case, Phuket holding strong, says island health chief

lala you're quite correct. Kurt it is a coronavirus like many others and generally acts in the s...(Read More)

‘We Travel Together’ domestic tourism campaign hoped to give Phuket B100mn boost

I'm so tired of pointing out the obvious...Phuket is really expensive to wealthy international t...(Read More)

 

Diamond Resort Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Binomo
Dan About Thailand
Property in Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 