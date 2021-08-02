Phuket village goes under lockdown

PHUKET: Baan Nanai in Moo 7, Tambon Thepkrasattri, in Thalang District, has been ordered “to close” to contain the spread of COVID-19 after eight local residents in the village were found to be infected, resulting in many local high-risk contacts.

By The Phuket News

Monday 2 August 2021, 10:29AM

Villagers collect food and other essential supplies handed out yesterday as their village went into lockdown to prevent the spread of more infections of COVID-19. Photo: PR Phuket

“The area is locked [down]. People inside [the area] cannot move out, and outsiders cannot come in,” confirmed the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket)

The road through the village has also been closed to traffic, Thepkrasattri Mayor Prasong Trirat announced through an official announcement on Friday (July 30).

“Thepkrasattri Municipality will temporarily close the route through Baan Nanai, which is considered a risk area. The road is to be closed to traffic from the entrance to Soi Thepkrasattri 14 to the exit of Wat Phra Thong from July 31 until further notice,” Mayor Prasong explained.

Thalang District Chief Suwit Suriyawong yesterday (Aug 1) presided over the handing out of “survival bags” to local residents at the entrance to the village.

Present to oversee the handing out of the bags containing food and other essential household supplies were Wandee Woonciew, who as Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew’s wife is the President of the Phuket chapter of the Thai Red Cross.

Also present were Thepkrasattri Mayor Mr Prasong along with Sittichai Chantawat, Kamnan of Tambon Thepkrasattri, and other relevant officers.

Mr Sittichai explained that there are about 150 households in the Baan Nanai area.

“Right now, eight people in the areas have been confirmed infected, and many high-risk people were taken into local quarantine venues,” he said.

“From the disease investigation, most of them were infected from a cluster in Cherng Talay and from those who came from other provinces,” Mr Sittichai said.

“We have discussed with Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew and other officials about what measures to introduce to control the number of infected cases, and the meeting members altogether agreed to close the area,” he said.

“We have closed the route through the area, sent medical staff to conduct proactive screening and taken high-risk people to quarantine venues. The people remaining in the area must strictly follow the disease control measures,” he added.