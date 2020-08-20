Oak Maedow Phuket
Phuket victims hold curse ritual for village molester

PHUKET: Angered by a lack of police action after two years, victims and family members of victims of sexual assault and attempted rape in Bara Para, Pa Khlok, yesterday held a ceremony to curse a man in the village accused of at least 20 counts of sex assault acts with children as young as 5 years old and minors up to 18 years old.

sexcrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 20 August 2020, 09:49AM

The curse ritual was held at the Tha Sak Community Hall in Baan Para, Pa Khlok, yesterday (Aug 19).

The ritual included the burning of salt and chilies in a pan, and the burning of a curse written on paper. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
One of the women holds up a sign calling for justice. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Chuanpit Ruengdet, 73, holds up the complaint filed after her two granddaughters were molested two years ago. The children were 8 and 5 years old at the time. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The ceremony, which included the burning of salt and chilies in a pan and the burning of a curse written on paper, was held at the Tha Sak Community Hall in Baan Para yesterday (Aug 19).

The man accused, who they referred to only as “Khai”, is still seen walking around the village, the women said.

Khai was released on bail after one complaint was taken seriously by police, but has remained free for the past two years, the women added.

A 17-year-old girl at the ritual who asked reporters to call her “Ann” (not her real name) said that after her mother died, her father left her with her aunt’s family. However, there was no space in the house, and she had to find somewhere else to stay. 

A friend introduced her to Khai, who later invited her to stay at his house, and he promised to give her some money. After Ann moved in, Khai forced her to help him masturbate, prompting her to flee the house as soon as it was safe, she said.

Later, when she returned to get her belongings, Khai tried to rape her, Ann added.

She managed to flee by kicking him, and went to Thalang Police Station, but police did not accept her complaint as she had no guardian to sign her complaint as a witness, Ann explained.

Also at the ritual yesterday, Chuanpit Ruengdet, 73, said that her granddaughters were molested by Khai two years ago. The children were 8 and 5 years old at the time.

Ms Chuanpit explained that at that time her daughter Sontaya, 20, visited her and let her children play together in front of their house next door.

Later when Sontaya came home, she saw her daughters with Khai, who immediately ran away. Then the daughters told Sontaya that Khai had touched their genitalia and he had threatened to kill them if they told anyone, Ms Chuanpit said.

Ms Chuanpit also explained that the ceremony was held because Khai today remains free on bail, and is still walking around the village.

“We all hope that the relevant legal officers will deliver justice and send Khai to jail,” Ms Chuanpit said.

“We already went to Phuket Provincial Hall and talked to a Deputy Governor,  who told us that we have to let police do their work and follow the legal process,” she added.

“If we do not see any progress, we will report this to the Pavena Foundation for Children and Women,” Ms Chuanpit said.

Kurt | 20 August 2020 - 13:48:30 

Unbelievable, a V-G who told them to let the police do their work. Hehehe. 'Work' the police already 2 years refuse to do. That V-G is really a 'type'.  Poor people, not to experience normal justice. And that molester still able to walk free in that village? Why the villagers tolerate that criminal around them?

 

