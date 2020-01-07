Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket vendors appeal eviction from Surin Beach

Phuket vendors appeal eviction from Surin Beach

PHUKET: More than 40 beach vendors evicted from the sands at Surin Beach before Christmas have appealed to the Phuket Governor to help them continue working on the beach.

natural-resourceseconomicstourism
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 7 January 2020, 12:13PM

The beach vendors yesterday were led by Phuket MP Natthee Thinsakoo of the Palang Pracharat Party. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The beach vendors yesterday were led by Phuket MP Natthee Thinsakoo of the Palang Pracharat Party. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phket Vice Governor Supoj made it plain that under the law laid down years ago by the NCPO, no persons were permitted to occupy any areas on the beach. Photo: PR Dept

Phket Vice Governor Supoj made it plain that under the law laid down years ago by the NCPO, no persons were permitted to occupy any areas on the beach. Photo: PR Dept

The beach vendors appealed for a special area to be set up so they can continue working at the beach. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The beach vendors appealed for a special area to be set up so they can continue working at the beach. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The beach vendors appealed for a special area to be set up so they can continue working at the beach. Photo: PR Dept

The beach vendors appealed for a special area to be set up so they can continue working at the beach. Photo: PR Dept

The beach vendors appealed for a special area to be set up so they can continue working at the beach. Photo: PR Dept

The beach vendors appealed for a special area to be set up so they can continue working at the beach. Photo: PR Dept

« »

The contingent of beach vendors, led by Phuket MP Natthee Thinsakoo of the Palang Pracharat Party, met with Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Jan 6) to file their appeal.

Also present to hear the vendors’ complaints were Phuket Provincial Office Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) Anupong Wawongmoon, Thalang District Chief Adul Chuthong and Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) Chief MaAnn Samran, among other officials.

Mr Natthee explained that Cherng Talay OrBorTor posted a notice on Dec 23 ordering all vendors to vacate the sands at Surin Beach by Jan 12 – or face having their business demolished by the OrBorTor and the vendors themselves face legal action.

Not wanting to tempt fate, the beach vendors all vacated their areas immediately.

At the meeting, the vendors said they had continually suffered under the beach-management policy introduced in Phuket under the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO), which ran the country after the coup in 2014.

Of note, Phuket is the only place in the country where any beach-management policy was introduced.

Under the policy, Surin Beach was designated a “virgin beach”, meaning a “vendor-free beach”, as it was to be left bare for all people to enjoy.

“Since the beach was designated [as a ‘vendor-free’ beach] under the NCPO, local residents have always suffered,” one representative said.

The move denied local residents the opportunity to work on the beach, and caused worry among the villagers, the representative added.

“If we cannot work here to make money so we can eat, where can we work?” he asked.

“Therefore we would like to ask [for the government] to set up an area where the villagers can work and comply with the law and make a sustainable living. At present, around 40-50 vendors at Surin Beach of various types of trade are out of work,” the representative said.

Thailand Yacht Show

Vice Governor Supoj said that Phuket government had no choice but to follow the order by the NCPO to designate Surin Beach as a beach honouring King Rama 9, and therefore no persons were permitted to operate any businesses on the beach.

“Therefore, the Phuket government cannot allow the vendors to do as they want,” he said.

Cherng Talay OrBorTor Chief MaAnn also said that he was just following the order by the NCPO to clear all vendors, including bed and umbrella operators, from the beach.

“We warned local vendors twice and posted announcements on the beach in December,” Mr MaAnn said.

“If we did not do this, we may have been charged under Section 157 of the Criminal Code,” he said.

Section 157 of the Criminal Code specifically states, “Whoever, being an official, wrongfully exercises or does not exercise any of his functions to the injury of any person, or dishonestly exercises or omits to exercise any of his functions, shall be punished with imprisonment of one to ten years or fined of two thousand to twenty thousand Baht, or both.”

“Nowadays, there are more than 80 vendors on the beach, and at the same time local people want the OrBorTor to clear the beach and be strict with enforcing the law so that the beach can really be a public beach open to everyone to use,” Mr MaAnn said.

Vice Governor Supoj in concluding the meeting said plainly, “The beach is a public area and declared to be a beach in honor of King Rama 9 – which means there must not be any activity on the beach, especially occupying areas on the beach. Government officials must follow the aforementioned steps.

“If the affected persons do not agree with the order [to vacate the beach], they must file an appeal with the relevant office within 15 days – in this case, by January 7.

“All affected people must submit an appeal with the Cherng Talay OrBorTor. The appeal will be considered within 30 days before being forwarded to the governor for further consideration,” Vice Governor Supoj said.

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Body of dwarf fin whale washes ashore south of Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Record high trafficked! Cannabis clinic opens! Surin vendors appeal? || January 7
Tourism growth slowly returns
Electricity outage to hit Kamala
Gunshots pepper Big Joke's car
Drunk monk charged for hit-and-run that killed two teenagers
Phuket Lifeguard Service returns to Rawai, launches post at Koh Racha
A call for unification
Four travellers reporting feverish symptoms kept in quarantine after landing from Wuhan
Evacuation plan laid for Thai workers in Iran and Iraq
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Elephant food zones? Thermal scanners at airport! Hunting turtle egg robbers! || January 6
B100,000 reward to catch Thai Muang turtle egg thieves
Arrests net two suspects, more than 1,000 ya bah pills
Australian shoplifter charged for stealing B28k drone, police suspect B100k of brand-name goods also stolen
Govt rolls out cannabis clinic based on traditional medicine

 

Phuket community
How a plant-based diet can help save the planet and improve your health

The reason for climate change, pollution, loss of habitat, water shortages and loss of species diver...(Read More)

Korat school shooting by a bully and not an accident, says parent

..."Meet with parents to explain incident and discuss measures to prevent recurrence?" Wh...(Read More)

Prayut urges readiness for severe drought

Excellent...accordinf to k there is only 30 days of water left. That means everyone dies....(Read More)

No change in TM30, TM28 reporting, says Phuket Immigration

Two drawers with TM30 forms, see photo ( for landowners who anyway not go to Immigration office). La...(Read More)

Phuket health officials scan Chinese tourist arrivals for Wuhan flu

Checks on Chinese Wuhan tourist should be done in China, before flight departure. 'Positive'...(Read More)

Activist claims customers' rights infringed by plastic bag ban

Mr Srisuwan is blowing funny bubbles in the air. Seems he missed the point that Thailand is in the 5...(Read More)

Phuket mahjong raid nets 46 gamblers

Why is playing Mahjong seen as illegal gambling? All just about B 8,460? What is the big deal? No h...(Read More)

US killing of Soleimani catapults Iraq back to aftermath of 2003 invasion

Who cares ? Filling out a TM 28 form is more concerning for people here than Donald's war games....(Read More)

Prayut urges readiness for severe drought

The Kat.9/10a expat (Top ten types of expats living in Thailand) should relieve himself from the pai...(Read More)

No change in TM30, TM28 reporting, says Phuket Immigration

i am really bored about the comments of that guy. Man, you r a foreigner, follow the rules or leave ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
JW Marriott Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thai Residential
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
HeadStart International School Phuket
La Boucherie
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 