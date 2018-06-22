FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Phuket vendor leaps for life as gas-canister fireball engulfs sidecar

PHUKET: A mobile salapao vendor had to jump for his life after the gas canister on his motorbike with sidecar burst into flames in the heart of Kathu earlier today (June 22).

Friday 22 June 2018, 03:58PM

The motorbike and sidecar were engulfed by the fireball. Photo: Kathu Municipality

The motorbike and sidecar were engulfed by the fireball. Photo: Kathu Municipality

The motorbike and sidecar were engulfed by the fireball. Photo: Kathu Municipality

The motorbike and sidecar were engulfed by the fireball. Photo: Kathu Municipality

Kathu Municipality firefighters arrived to douse the blaze. Photo: DDPM Kathu

Kathu Municipality firefighters arrived to douse the blaze. Photo: DDPM Kathu

Kathu Municipality firefighters arrived to douse the blaze. Photo: DDPM Kathu

Kathu Municipality firefighters arrived to douse the blaze. Photo: DDPM Kathu

Kathu Municipality firefighters arrived to douse the blaze. Photo: DDPM Kathu

Kathu Municipality firefighters arrived to douse the blaze. Photo: DDPM Kathu

What the motorbike and sidecar used to look like. Photo: DDPM Kathu

What the motorbike and sidecar used to look like. Photo: DDPM Kathu

What the motorbike and sidecar look like now. Photo: DDPM Kathu

What the motorbike and sidecar look like now. Photo: DDPM Kathu

Firefighters from Kathu Municipality Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation office were called to scene, near the King Kong night market on Phra Phuket Kaew Rd, at 11am.

They arrived to find the motorbike with sidecar engulfed in flames in the westbound lane.

Other officials, with Kathu Mayor ChaiAnan Suttikul and Capt Nipon Temsang of the Kathu Police present, immediately closed the road for safety while the firefighters tackled the blaze, which took some 20 minutes to put out.

The salapao vendor, who police have yet to name, explained that he had just finished selling his salapao (“steamed stuffed buns”) in front of the 7-Eleven opposite the entrance Moo Baan Kathu Thani and was on his way elsewhere to sell more buns when the hose fitted to the gas canister came loose.

Gas escaping through the hose fitting caught alight, resulting in an unstoppable blaze.

The vendor’s Green Honda Wave 125cc and his travelling-kitchen sidecar were both destroyed by the fire.

Kathu Police said they believed the vendor’s story, but added they were continuing their investigation in order to compile their report of the incident.

 

 

CaptainJack69 | 23 June 2018 - 20:03:43 

But surely the regular safety inspections required for the vendor to keep his license to operate such a contraption would have picked up any fault?  What's that? There's no such license? No permit? No safety precautions at all? You're not telling me they're actually illegal? These things are everywhere!  What a country.

Kurt | 22 June 2018 - 19:01:44 

Actually it is amazing that this not happens more frequently, seen the many of them driving around. The hose is daily in sun and rain. Are they closing the canister valve before starting motorbike and during driving? This one obviously not today. Oh, renew the hose + fitting once in a while, if not, try todays fun.

