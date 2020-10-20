Phuket Vegetarian Festival street processions continue

PHUKET: The street processions began yesterday (Oct 19) with the first ‘Yew Keng’ procession held at the Choor Su Gong Shrine (Naka Shrine) in Wichit, followed by the devotees and Mah Song spirit mediums leading the procession from the Sapam Shrine, on Thepkrasattri Rd, north of Phuket Town.

culture

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 20 October 2020, 12:43PM

Devotees and Mah Song this morning departed the Lim Hu Tai Su Shrine in Samkong to make their way to Saphan Hin. Photo: PR Phuket

Devotees and Mah Song this morning departed the Lim Hu Tai Su Shrine in Samkong to make their way to Saphan Hin. Photo: PR Phuket

Devotees and Mah Song this morning departed the Lim Hu Tai Su Shrine in Samkong to make their way to Saphan Hin. Photo: PR Phuket

Devotees and Mah Song this morning departed the Lim Hu Tai Su Shrine in Samkong to make their way to Saphan Hin. Photo: PR Phuket

Devotees and Mah Song this morning departed the Lim Hu Tai Su Shrine in Samkong to make their way to Saphan Hin. Photo: PR Phuket

Devotees and Mah Song this morning departed the Lim Hu Tai Su Shrine in Samkong to make their way to Saphan Hin. Photo: PR Phuket

This morning, starting at 7:09am, people lined the streets to observe as devotees and Mah Song departed the Lim Hu Tai Su Shrine in Samkong to Saphan Hin.

Dressed in traditional white of purity, participants lit firecrackers to keep evil spirits away while assistants guided possessed Mah Song along the course of the procession.

Among the piercings featured in today’s procession were axes, skewers and other traditional implements that had been blessed before being used to impale the faces of their carriers.

Many local residents lined the streets to observe today’s procession and placed foods and other offerings in front of their houses, in order to show their respect and to receive blessings.

The processions will continue tomorrow through Sunday (Oct 25), as follows:

Wednesday, Oct 21

6:45am – Sheng Leng Tong Shrine (Baan Mueng Mai)

7:00am – Tai Seng Pud Jor Shrine (Chalong)

7:00am – Ban Tha Rue Shrine

7:15am – Tae Gun Tai Tae Shrine (Baan Pasak)

4:45pm – Choor Su Gong Naka Shrine

6:45pm – Sapam Shrine

Thursday, Oct 22

6:30am – Gim Su Ong Shrine (Baan Don)

7:00am – Bang Neow Shrine

7:00am – Cherng Talay Shrine

7:09am – Jong Nghi Tong Shrine (Ton Sai waterfall)

3:00pm – Tai Houd Tong Shrine (Surin Beach)

Friday, Oct 23

6:30am – Gim Su Ong Shrine (Ban Don)

8:09am – Jui Tui Shrine

Saturday, Oct 24

6:45am – Kathu Shrine

7:00am – Hai Yian Geng Shrine

9:00am – Yok ke Keng Shrine (Soi Pha Niang)

Sunday, Oct 25

6:45am – Ngor Hian Tai Tae Shrine (Baan Khian)

7:00am – Sui Boon Tong Shrine (Lo Rong)

8:00am – Bang Koo Shrine