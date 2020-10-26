Phuket Vegetarian Festival draws to a close

PHUKET: Thousands of devotees turned out for the final night of the Phuket Vegetarian Festival last night (Oct 25), with all the major shrines taking part in the festival converging on Saphan Hin for the traditional final ceremonies, the presentation of offerings and the burning of written prayers and blessings for the gods.

culture

By The Phuket News

Monday 26 October 2020, 12:43PM

Thousands of devotees took to the streets of Phuket Town, en route to Saphan Hin, for the final night ceremonies of this year’s Phuket Vegetarian Festival. Photo: PR Phuket

Devotees from each major shrine carried images of the Nine Emperor Gods through the streets of Phuket Town amid the blaze of firecrackers, arriving at Saphan Hin in time for the final ceremonies to begin at 10pm, and conclude at midnight.

Among the host of high-ranking officials present for the final ceremonies were Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew and his wife Mrs Wandee.

The Go Teng poles at participating shrines will be lowered during the final formal of the festival from 4pm today (Oct 26), signifying that the gods have returned to the heavens and that the annual Vegetarian Festival has concluded for another year,

Organisers of the Phuket Vegetarian Festival last night also announced that the dates for the festival next year have been confirmed. The festival is to be held from Oct 6-14, 2021.