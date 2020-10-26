Devotees from each major shrine carried images of the Nine Emperor Gods through the streets of Phuket Town amid the blaze of firecrackers, arriving at Saphan Hin in time for the final ceremonies to begin at 10pm, and conclude at midnight.
Among the host of high-ranking officials present for the final ceremonies were Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew and his wife Mrs Wandee.
The Go Teng poles at participating shrines will be lowered during the final formal of the festival from 4pm today (Oct 26), signifying that the gods have returned to the heavens and that the annual Vegetarian Festival has concluded for another year,
Organisers of the Phuket Vegetarian Festival last night also announced that the dates for the festival next year have been confirmed. The festival is to be held from Oct 6-14, 2021.
Be the first to comment.