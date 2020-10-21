Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Phuket Veg Fest food vendors warned of overcharging

Phuket Veg Fest food vendors warned of overcharging

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial office of the Ministry of Commerce has warned vendors selling vegetarian dishes at shrines across the island to not overcharge customers and to clearly display prices for the meals they serve.

culture economics crime
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 21 October 2020, 10:09AM

Phuket Vegetarian Festival food and market stall vendors operating at shrines across the island have been warned to clearly display their prices and to not overcharge customers. Photo: Ministry of Commerce, Phuket office

Vendors were ggiven standard signs on which to display their prices. Photo: Ministry of Commerce, Phuket office

Vendors were ggiven standard signs on which to display their prices. Photo: Ministry of Commerce, Phuket office

Failure to do so can incur heavy fines, with the law against price gouging even including jail terms, the office has warned.

Officials were deployed to conduct inspections of food stalls at shrines from Saturday through Monday, Phuket Commerce Office Chief Premmanee Subchokchai told The Phuket News.

The first food stalls inspected were at the Choor Su Gong Shrine (or Naka Shrine) and the Tekun Guan Ou Shrine in Nabon, Wichit, she added.

“We urged all vendors to clearly display their prices and not to overcharge their customers, and we will keep conducting inspections until the festival has ended,” Ms Premmanee said.

Pichet Kiitihonkul, Trade Officer at the Phuket Commerce Office, said that so far no vendors have been charged for either offence.

“The inspections follow the Ministry of Commerce’s consumer protection policy, in order to prevent unfair advantage being taken through overpricing, as well as to create a good image for the festival as ‘quality products, good price’, and to be fair,” he said.

“No people have been charged from our inspections so far. The vendors agreed to use the price signs that we have created to post at their stalls, plus we made a record of all the stalls  that we have inspected,” he added.

Mr Pichet pointed out that the penalties for not displaying prices are stern.

“Vendors found not displaying their prices face a penalty of a fine of up to B10,000 while those who charge customers prices not according to those displayed face a fine of up to B140,000 or even up to seven years in jail, or or both, depending on the severity of the offence,” he explained.

“If anyone feels that they have been unfairly taken advantage of either by being overcharged or by a vendor not clearly displaying their prices, please contact the Phuket Provincial office of the Ministry of Commerce. An official will go and inspect the vendor,” Mr Pichet said.

“People can inform our office by calling 076-219586 or the Department of Internal Trade hotline 1569, or they can report their complaint at the Phuket Provincial Damrongdhama Centre [the provincial ombudsman’s office] by calling 076-213203 or their hotline 1567,” he said.

HubertK | 23 October 2020 - 11:19:41 

..as that's what they always do,because it's "in their blood" given the statement by you.

HubertK | 23 October 2020 - 11:17:14 

@Kurt   We debated that already and probably will again in the near future. Right now we are busy to debate about, how the government can revoke visas of foreign racists and deport them. Given your " in the blood" comment there is an urgent need for actions to be taken. Btw.,did you check your finances lately ? Maybe you got cheated already from some Thais living in your household, as th...

Kurt | 23 October 2020 - 09:50:31 

@HubertK, did you tell your wife and her parents, that Thai officials impose fines up to 140,000thb, and up to 7 years jail time if Thai Veg Festival vendors cheat/scam Thai customers? It are sky high punishments. Seem to be needed. Deliberate about  that with your family to hold things in correct perspective.  
Include Van's, taxi, and tuktuk scams, 10 times pricing, etc.

DeKaaskopp | 22 October 2020 - 19:49:53 

@HubertK   " they should ban Mr.Kurt permanently"  That would be like slaughtering a holy cow. Wishful thinking only!

DeKaaskopp | 22 October 2020 - 19:43:14 

Indeed Kurt, this is not a "jokes" ! And to use another of your favorite words: You are " derailing". Exactly as Hubert said. This is not about inspections, it's about your 'in the blood' remark. Every foreigner married to a Thai  must be happy to hear that their partner is a scammer or cheater according to you.

LALALA | 22 October 2020 - 17:33:08 

agree with you Pascale, it is. So what ?

HubertK | 22 October 2020 - 16:42:19 

No Kurt, it wasn't only  a comment on the inspections. You clearly said that scamming and cheating is in their blood and that  applies to all Thais. You insulted a whole nation ! So here is an advice for you : If you ever need a blood transfusion, make sure the donor is of pure Aryan origin , as otherwise you could become a scammer/cheater too.

Pascale | 22 October 2020 - 16:00:25 

@LALALA    Of course you do ! No surprise here ! It's in your blood !

Pascale | 22 October 2020 - 15:47:10 

Wow Kurt wow ! Please enlighten us if you could find more bad attributes connected to Thais while studying/experimenting with their genetic structure. Is Dr.Mengele and his studies on Jews and Gypsies your idol ? And did you listen the "Horst Wessel" song while writing that comment ?

LALALA | 22 October 2020 - 15:23:05 

What is the problem Hubi... I totally agree with Kurt.. LOS=Land of Scam.

Kurt | 22 October 2020 - 14:18:14 

For those 2 'overreacting crying': It's a comment on the intensive food stall inspections. Many warnings, promised fines up to 140,000thb, 7 years in jail! What for is all that?
That is not a jokes. Many telephone facilities to complain as well.. Seems to be serious needed. And I did comment on that. Just forget a moment the Van's, taxis and tuktuks, and other rip off image damage...

HubertK | 22 October 2020 - 13:21:27 

And Mr.Kurt , do you have a Thai wife,Thai children ? How about them .According to you they must be cheater,scammer too ! Or did you clean their blood already ?
I can tell you that my Thai wife was furious after reading your comment, as was her parents. Have a guess what they would like to do with you !

HubertK | 22 October 2020 - 12:39:36 

..damages the reputation of the whole expat community.

HubertK | 22 October 2020 - 12:30:15 

What a terrible comment by Mr.Kurt ! This is racism in it purest form. He is showing his real face again ! Shame on the Phuket News to publish such a comment. If there is any honor left on this site, they should ban Mr.Kurt  permanently.Giving him a platform for further supremacist comments damages the whole expat community.

DeKaaskopp | 22 October 2020 - 11:38:03 

" as the urge of cheating,scamming is in their blood..."  Aahh Kurt, another generalizing post from you. Wondering what they would find in your blood ? And where actually does it say in the article that they found someone cheating ,you clown ? 
Editor,didn't you post a notice about generalizing comments a few weeks back ?

Kurt | 22 October 2020 - 09:25:23 

As the urge of cheating, scamming is in their blood, even during a spiritual festival, the feel of 'must' lives.. Now, without farangs, they cheat, scam their own countrymen if they are given the chance to make the festival a business target. A disgrace.

cpfleger | 21 October 2020 - 15:38:09 

Aha. What about keeping this policies also for farang tourists in future? Like for taxis, tuktuks etc.? 
Or is it simply ok to put the head into the sand for years and let farangs being ripped off? Because they are simply farangs, Ministry of Commerce/Phuket Office?

Jiang | 21 October 2020 - 14:02:11 

Very good counter actions against these profiteers. The Vegetarian Festival is a spiritual event not a commercial enterprise. When i was a small kid, temples served free vegetarian meals through donations by devotees, but now Vegetarian Festival has become a business venture where unscrupulous people were all out to fleece the patrons. Miss the good old days where people do things out of devotion

 

