Phuket Veg Fest culinary talents highlighted to lure more MICE events

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew yesterday joined a special event organised by the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) to promote the culinary talents on the island, in the hope of attracting more MICE events (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) to Phuket.

tourismculturehealth
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 28 September 2022, 01:06PM

The event, officially called the “PHUKET VEGETARIAN FESTIVAL 2022 Gastronomy Chef’s Table”, was held near the Dragon Statue area in Queen Sirikit Park in Phuket Town yesterday (Sept 27).

As explained last week, the plan is to make the event a “Flagship Event” during the annual Phuket Vegetarian Festival.

The goal is to increase the value of local ingredients and promote the outstanding food science of Phuket, Governor Narong said.

Joining Governor Narong was Pattanachai Singhavara, Director of the TCEB Southern Regional Office, along with a host other “VIPs”, including Phuket Tourist Association President Thanet Tantiphiriyakit; Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) Southern Andaman Coast chapter Chairman Chernporn Kanchanasaya; FTI Phuket Province Chairman Charin Thamrongkiatkul; and Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO) Deputy President Thiwat Seedokbub.

The event saw a healthy vegetarian selection of dishes presented by Chef Mond and Chef Korn of ‘Chef’s Table’ fame, and Mixologist ‘WynROYD Restauran’ [sic].

The Chefs presented six dishes in total, with the final dish being dessert. They also created a drink.

Among the creations presented were the drink “Damask Rose / Katom Longan Kombucha”, with Dish 1 called “Panipuri Banana Stalk Yellow Curry with White Turmeric and Lobak Spring Rolls alongside Smoked Jelly Mushrooms with Tamarind Sweet Soy Sauce”.

Dish 2 was “Beetroot with Rice Crackers and Tamarind Dripping”, and Dish 3 was “Smoked Pumpkin with Pumpkin Puree, Pumpkin Crumble, Pickled  Pumpkin, Snow Pumpkin and Curry”.

Dish 4 was presented as “UmamiClarify Tomato Sea grapes with Kafir Lime Strawberry Shrub and Nammon Tonic”

The final main dish, Dish 5, was “Smoked Eggplant with Kale, Chinese Black Olive, Shitake Shio Koji Sauce and Rice”.

Desert, presented as Dish 6, was a dish called “Banana Bananana”.

“The event is to help attract more tourists and business travelers to travel to Phuket, or hold a seminar or other various activities in Phuket,” Governor Narong said.

“This will help drive the economy and help entrepreneurs in Phuket to increase their income, especially cash flow, and create more jobs,” he added.

