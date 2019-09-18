Phuket's Vanchai spearheads Thai SEA Games challenge

SEA GAMES: Youth Olympic champions Atthaya Thitikul and Vanchai 'Mark' Luangnitikul will lead the Thai challenge at the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines.



By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 18 September 2019, 09:55AM

Youth Olympic champions Atthaya Thitikul (left) and Vanchai Luangnitikul. Photo: Bangkok Post

Thailand Golf Association president Rangsrid Luxitanond on Tuesday (September 17) unveiled his players for the biennial event to be held from Nov 30-Dec 11.

Atthaya will spearhead the women's squad with her teammates being Kan Banbodee and Pimnipa Panthong, who is studying at Kent State University in the US.

Apart from Vanchai, who hails from Phuket, the other three male players are Denwit David Boriboonsub, Nopparat Panichphol and Thanapat Pichaikul.

Atthaya, one of the hottest amateur players at the moment, swept both individual and team gold medals at the 2017 SEA Games in Malaysia.

Later that year, she and Vanchai won gold in the mixed team event at the Youth Olympics.

In all, Thailand claimed three gold, two silver and one bronze medals at the 2017 SEA Games.

Thailand's other champion was Kosuke Hamamoto, who has since turned professional.

There are four gold medals in the men's and women's team and individual events at the 2019 SEA Games.

"We aim to make a clean sweep in the Philippines," said Rangsrid.

"Our players have been training for a long time."

Thailand have been the top nation in golf at the SEA Games since the 2007 tournament in Nakhon Ratchasima.

Read original story here.