THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket's Vanchai spearheads Thai SEA Games challenge

Phuket's Vanchai spearheads Thai SEA Games challenge

SEA GAMES: Youth Olympic champions Atthaya Thitikul and Vanchai 'Mark' Luangnitikul will lead the Thai challenge at the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines.


By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 18 September 2019, 09:55AM

Youth Olympic champions Atthaya Thitikul (left) and Vanchai Luangnitikul. Photo: Bangkok Post

Youth Olympic champions Atthaya Thitikul (left) and Vanchai Luangnitikul. Photo: Bangkok Post

Thailand Golf Association president Rangsrid Luxitanond on Tuesday (September 17) unveiled his players for the biennial event to be held from Nov 30-Dec 11.

Atthaya will spearhead the women's squad with her teammates being Kan Banbodee and Pimnipa Panthong, who is studying at Kent State University in the US.

Apart from Vanchai, who hails from Phuket, the other three male players are Denwit David Boriboonsub, Nopparat Panichphol and Thanapat Pichaikul.

Atthaya, one of the hottest amateur players at the moment, swept both individual and team gold medals at the 2017 SEA Games in Malaysia.

Later that year, she and Vanchai won gold in the mixed team event at the Youth Olympics.

In all, Thailand claimed three gold, two silver and one bronze medals at the 2017 SEA Games.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Thailand's other champion was Kosuke Hamamoto, who has since turned professional.

There are four gold medals in the men's and women's team and individual events at the 2019 SEA Games.

"We aim to make a clean sweep in the Philippines," said Rangsrid.

"Our players have been training for a long time."

Thailand have been the top nation in golf at the SEA Games since the 2007 tournament in Nakhon Ratchasima.

Read original story here.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Wales coach Howley returns home under betting investigation cloud
Penalty drama as Liverpool, Chelsea lose Champions League openers
De Klerk not expecting bad hair day in All Blacks showdown
Ronaldo 'embarrassed' by rape allegations
Gasol claims rare NBA-World Cup double as Spain beat Argentina
'Scared' Arsenal grateful for a point at lowly Watford
Norwich inflict stunning first defeat in eight months on Man City
Phuket Misfits win inaugural Bootleggers title
All Blacks eye third consecutive World Cup as title pretenders lurk
Phuket-trained fighter becomes first Thai in UFC
France eliminate USA from Basketball World Cup in major upset
McIlroy named PGA Tour player of the year
Thailand beat Indonesia for first 2022 World Cup qualifier win
Rubio makes history to lead Spain to World Cup semis
England, France hammer minnows, Ronaldo shines for Portugal

 

Phuket community
Thai Navy seize IUU boat off Phuket

Have a look at OneOcean's 3rd World European Website. It is a Not For Profit Non-Government outf...(Read More)

Thai Navy seize IUU boat off Phuket

The vessel had never undertaken IUU Fishing as it is not a Fishing Vessel. The only thing they have...(Read More)

Thai Navy seize IUU boat off Phuket

The Phuket Maritime Circus Continues. I hope all of these anti IUU Fishing Turkeys attended the 6th ...(Read More)

Pickup truck u-turn leaves Myanmar mother dead, partner and son in ICU

so there were 3 people on the motorbike (illegal) 2 people without helmets(illegal) they should also...(Read More)

Phuket gets a new mascot

Well, that's a worthwhile spend of B130k!...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration clarifies TM28, 24-hour reporting ‘exceptions’

Retirees and spouses to be harassed on a scale comparable to a sex offender. [sighs] So is there a ...(Read More)

Pickup truck u-turn leaves Myanmar mother dead, partner and son in ICU

Is well on time and build concrete dividers on all roads in Phuket....(Read More)

Phuket Immigration clarifies TM28, 24-hour reporting ‘exceptions’

Except on same webpage below the graphic in thai it says all foriegners are now not required to repo...(Read More)

Thai Navy seize IUU boat off Phuket

Nothing, illegal, unregulated with registered Uthaiwan. Vessel built in NL, 1977. Imo Nr: 7637527. ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration clarifies TM28, 24-hour reporting ‘exceptions’

So this is the latest ambiguous statement of nonsensical BS to come out of Immigration in the past w...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
La Boucherie
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
JW Marriott Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
MYLANDS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 