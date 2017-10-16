The Phuket News
Phuket van drivers offer free transport on Royal Cremation Day

PHUKET: A group of volunteer van drivers will be providing free transport services to Saphan Hin on the day of the Royal Cremation of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

transport, culture,

Shela Riva

Monday 16 October 2017, 12:08PM

“We will be offering free transportation from two locations in Wichit. The first pick up point, at Big C [on the bypass road], has been confirmed,” Sirichai Niyomna, a representative of the volunteer group, confirmed to The Phuket News today (Oct 16).

“The second location for now, is Sri Puwanat Park on Pattana Tongtin R in Wichit. (See map below.)

“There will be a meeting this afternoon with Wichit Municipality to settle the details. I will let you know further,” explained Mr Sirichai.

“We will have just over 60 vans which will be going back and forth to Saphan Hin from 9am to 9pm.

“At around 5pm the vans will start picking people up from Saphan Hin to go back,” he said.

Mr Sirichai explained that the group consists of independent van driver volunteers and are not funded or sourced from a company.

“We are not a company. We are just a group of volunteers. We have offered free services about three times before. Last year, we brought people from Phuket to Bangkok, and back, for free,” he said.

“We are not doing this for money. If people want to show their appreciation we will accept foods or drink,” he added.

Mr Sirichai explained that the volunteers will be providing the free transport only from within Wichit, as other subdistricts have organised their own transportation services.

“Our group has coordinated with Wichit Municipality as they need help for this area. Other subdistricts are arranging their own transport. We are just offering extra support,” he said.

 

 
