Phuket van drivers in brawl suspended six months

Phuket van drivers in brawl suspended six months

PHUKET: The three men involved in the car park brawl at the Khun Mae Ju tourist souvenir store on Thepkrasattri Rd yesterday ‒ all three being Phuket passenger van drivers ‒ have had their licences suspended for six months.

tourismtransportSafetyviolencepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 21 September 2022, 06:49PM

Phuket passenger van drivers Nattapon Chaibutr, 43, from Saku, and Piya Limthareekul, 46, from Pa Khlok, at Thalang Police Station. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket passenger van drivers Nattapon Chaibutr, 43, from Saku, and Piya Limthareekul, 46, from Pa Khlok, at Thalang Police Station. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Kornphithak Asanasuwan of the Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) confirmed the suspension today (Sept 21).

“It is a punishment to deter other drivers from such bad behavior, which negatively affects the image of Phuket as a tourist destination, especially in light of the people who drive public transport services in Phuket,” Mr Kornphithak said.

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident, which saw passenger van drivers Nattapon Chaibutr, 43, from Sakhu, and Piya Limthareekul, 46, from Pa Khlok, in a fight against another van driver, Chanon Pengthep.

During the fight, which was filmed on a mobile phone and the video clip posted online, one of the drivers pulled an axe out from his van and hit Mr Chanon on the head, resulting in an open wound that required hospital treatment.

AXA Insurance PCL

Officials have yet to identify exactly which driver, Nattapon or Piya, wielded the axe and struck Mr Chanon on the head.

While the fight ensued, two tourists, both Thai, were sitting in one of the vans right beside where the men fought.

Mr Kornphithak has already confirmed that the PLTO will not be taking any action regarding possible weapons and assault charges, as he said that was a matter for police.

Lt Col Kornphumphot Pongpaiboon, Chief of Investigation at Thalang Police Station, today called in staff from the store to give their witness statements.

Phuket community
Phuket water resources capacity gets a bump

@Kurt. Yes. Every dam is patrolled by F-35s, drones and Apache helicopters. On the ground, there are...(Read More)

Phuket van driver uses axe in car park brawl

Misunderstanding, an axeident . Animals , that's attempted murder and should never be allowed to...(Read More)

Phuket van driver uses axe in car park brawl

Grown men behaving like children- I guess they will be put in the naughty corner for 5 minutes. What...(Read More)

Phuket water resources capacity gets a bump

Starting a project when is the last hope allowed to increase the budget ad infinitum and in this mat...(Read More)

Phuket water resources capacity gets a bump

Stop the deforestation on the hills all over Phuket as local folks thinking that tourists will come ...(Read More)

Phuket water resources capacity gets a bump

Other folks are preparing the land to build housing and resorts. Others are laying pipes all along t...(Read More)

Phuket van driver uses axe in car park brawl

So, still 'public transport vehicle drivers' carry deadly weapons in their car. We are warne...(Read More)

Phuket van driver uses axe in car park brawl

The entire public transport crime family is running amok, and nobody has any control over it. The un...(Read More)

Phuket van driver uses axe in car park brawl

So, the PLTO doesn't care that one of these retards keeps a freeking axe in his van, as long as ...(Read More)

Phuket water resources capacity gets a bump

Are the reservoirs protected agains terrorism? Like water poisioning, throwing drugs liquid in the ...(Read More)

 

