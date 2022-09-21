Phuket van drivers in brawl suspended six months

PHUKET: The three men involved in the car park brawl at the Khun Mae Ju tourist souvenir store on Thepkrasattri Rd yesterday ‒ all three being Phuket passenger van drivers ‒ have had their licences suspended for six months.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 21 September 2022, 06:49PM

Phuket passenger van drivers Nattapon Chaibutr, 43, from Saku, and Piya Limthareekul, 46, from Pa Khlok, at Thalang Police Station. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Kornphithak Asanasuwan of the Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) confirmed the suspension today (Sept 21).

“It is a punishment to deter other drivers from such bad behavior, which negatively affects the image of Phuket as a tourist destination, especially in light of the people who drive public transport services in Phuket,” Mr Kornphithak said.

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident, which saw passenger van drivers Nattapon Chaibutr, 43, from Sakhu, and Piya Limthareekul, 46, from Pa Khlok, in a fight against another van driver, Chanon Pengthep.

During the fight, which was filmed on a mobile phone and the video clip posted online, one of the drivers pulled an axe out from his van and hit Mr Chanon on the head, resulting in an open wound that required hospital treatment.

Officials have yet to identify exactly which driver, Nattapon or Piya, wielded the axe and struck Mr Chanon on the head.

While the fight ensued, two tourists, both Thai, were sitting in one of the vans right beside where the men fought.

Mr Kornphithak has already confirmed that the PLTO will not be taking any action regarding possible weapons and assault charges, as he said that was a matter for police.

Lt Col Kornphumphot Pongpaiboon, Chief of Investigation at Thalang Police Station, today called in staff from the store to give their witness statements.