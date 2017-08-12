PHUKET: A Phuket van driver has returned a bag containing 3,300 euro in cash (B130,000) to a Bangladeshi man who left it in a van at Phuket International Airport yesterday (Aug 11).

Saturday 12 August 2017, 11:19AM

Lt Dusit Wannaboworn of Phuket Tourist Police received report from a van driver at Phuket International Airport name Mr Pornpong Klaythongkam, 39, from Nakhon Si Thammarat that he had found black bag in the rear of his vehicle.

Tourist Police at Phuket International Airport met with Mr Pronpong and discovered 3,300 euros in cash, a passport and other items.

The bag belong to Mr Mohaiminur Reza, 31, from Dhaka Bangladesh.

Tourist Police found that Mr Mohaiminur was staying at hotel in Patong and contacted Tourist Police in Patong to help locate Mr Mohaiminur at the hotel.

Patong Tourist Police found Mr Mohaiminur at the hotel in Patong and was taken to the Phuket Tourist Police Station to collect the lost bag.

Mr Pornpong said, “I found the black bag on the seat while I was cleaning inside the van. A tourist left it in my van after he got on by mistake and then got out to go to another van.”

Mr Mohaiminur said. “Thank you Mr Pornpong. I will tell my friends about the honesty and kindness of Thai people. I will come back to Phuket again.”

Maj Eakkachai Siri of Phuket Torist Police said “Mr Mohaiminur gave 200 euro which is about B7,500 to Mr Pornpong as a reward for his honesty.”