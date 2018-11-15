THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Phuket van driver falls asleep at the wheel, slams into street lamp

PHUKET: A passenger van driver has been charged with reckless driving causing damage to property after he fell asleep at the wheel, with his van slamming into a street lamp on Chao Fa East Rd in Wichit just after midday today (Nov 15).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 15 November 2018, 05:05PM

The van driver, 29-year-old Tawee Prasert, told police that he fell asleep at the wheel. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The force of the impact uprooted the street lamp entirely from the central reservation, leaving it strewn across the busy road.

No passengers were in the van at the time of the accident, confirmed Capt Chatree Choowochian of the Wichit Police.

The driver, 29-year-old Tawee Prasert, suffered minor injuries to his chest and legs, Capt Chatree said.

Rescue workers administered first aid to Tawee before taking him to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town for treatment and further medical examination.

“The driver, Mr Tawee, was not seriously injured. He was conscious and told police that he fell asleep at the wheel,” Capt Chatree said.

Tawee has now been charged with reckless driving, Capt Chatree confirmed.

 

 

Pauly44 | 18 November 2018 - 07:34:19 

It's always been one rule for Thai's and one for others and it's always financially motivated, Thailand is about as xenophobic towards foreigners as any country can be, anyone who doesn't acknowledge this is living in La La land.

MartinK | 17 November 2018 - 02:36:05 

I would also add that the Filipina was immediately drug and alcohol tested, her picture included in the article and immediately charged with reckless driving. Have to agree with Kurt here that the scales of justice seem a bit unbalanced.

Shwe | 16 November 2018 - 05:43:28 

Judging by the way these van driver drive I thought they were all asleep at the wheel

Kurt | 15 November 2018 - 21:44:57 

Here we see the RTP nationality discrimination thinking. A few days ago a Philippina lady was  charged/fined with reckless driving, yes? But not a member of the Phuket transport mafia. The Phuket RTP 'level'/mentality, it is disgusting.

