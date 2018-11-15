PHUKET: A passenger van driver has been charged with reckless driving causing damage to property after he fell asleep at the wheel, with his van slamming into a street lamp on Chao Fa East Rd in Wichit just after midday today (Nov 15).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 15 November 2018, 05:05PM

The van driver, 29-year-old Tawee Prasert, told police that he fell asleep at the wheel. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The force of the impact uprooted the street lamp entirely from the central reservation, leaving it strewn across the busy road.

No passengers were in the van at the time of the accident, confirmed Capt Chatree Choowochian of the Wichit Police.

The driver, 29-year-old Tawee Prasert, suffered minor injuries to his chest and legs, Capt Chatree said.

Rescue workers administered first aid to Tawee before taking him to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town for treatment and further medical examination.

“The driver, Mr Tawee, was not seriously injured. He was conscious and told police that he fell asleep at the wheel,” Capt Chatree said.

Tawee has now been charged with reckless driving, Capt Chatree confirmed.