Phuket van driver charged for drunk driving causing death

PHUKET: A Phuket passenger van driver has been charged with drunk driving causing death after his van collided with a motorbike in Samkong this morning (May 13), causing the 54-year-old motorbike rider to slam into a roadside power pole.

accidentsdeathalcoholtourismtransportpolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 13 May 2023, 01:30PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Pol Lt Col Ekkasak Kwanwan of the Phuket City Police said officers were informed of the accident, on Yaowarat Rd about 100 metres from the three-way intersection between the Sam Kong Intersection and Bangkok Hospital Phuket, at about 6am.

Officers arrived at the scene with emergency responders from Vachira Phuket Hospital and the Kusoldharm Foundation to find the body of Korkua Kulsathit, 54, lying nearby his heavily damaged Honda Wave motorcycle, which was still lying beside the power pole he had struck.

Nearby was a white, Phuket-registered Toyota passenger van fitted with back-on-yellow licence plates, indicating that the van is legally registered to be used as a taxi.

The van had heavy damage to its front left and its windscreen was cracked from the impact. The driver, Natthaphong Samart, 48, was waiting for police.

Lt Col Ekasak said that from asking eyewitnesses police had learned that Mr Korkua was riding towards the three-way intersection when he was struck from behind by the van.

Before the accident, the van was seen driving behind the motorbike at high speed. The van collided into the back of Mr Korkua’s motorbike, sending him into the roadside power pole.

Nattapong was taken to Phuket City Police Station, where he was tested for alcohol, Lt Col Ekasak confirmed.

His blood alcohol content was recorded as 230 milligrams per 100ml (230mg/dL).

Police charged Nuttaphong with drunk driving causing death, reckless driving causing death and reckless driving causing property damage to others.

Nuttaphong confessed to the charges against him, Lt Col Ekasak said.