333 at the beach
333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket van driver charged for drunk driving causing death

Phuket van driver charged for drunk driving causing death

PHUKET: A Phuket passenger van driver has been charged with drunk driving causing death after his van collided with a motorbike in Samkong this morning (May 13), causing the 54-year-old motorbike rider to slam into a roadside power pole.

accidentsdeathalcoholtourismtransportpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 13 May 2023, 01:30PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Pol Lt Col Ekkasak Kwanwan of the Phuket City Police said officers were informed of the accident, on Yaowarat Rd about 100 metres from the three-way intersection between the Sam Kong Intersection and Bangkok Hospital Phuket, at about 6am.

Officers arrived at the scene with emergency responders from Vachira Phuket Hospital and the Kusoldharm Foundation to find the body of Korkua Kulsathit, 54, lying nearby his heavily damaged Honda Wave motorcycle, which was still lying beside the power pole he had struck.

Nearby was a white, Phuket-registered Toyota passenger van fitted with back-on-yellow licence plates, indicating that the van is legally registered to be used as a taxi.

The van had heavy damage to its front left and its windscreen was cracked from the impact. The driver, Natthaphong Samart, 48, was waiting for police.

Lt Col Ekasak said that from asking eyewitnesses police had learned that Mr Korkua was riding towards the three-way intersection when he was struck from behind by the van.

Before the accident, the van was seen driving behind the motorbike at high speed. The van collided into the back of Mr Korkua’s motorbike, sending him into the roadside power pole.

Nattapong was taken to Phuket City Police Station, where he was tested for alcohol, Lt Col Ekasak confirmed.

His blood alcohol content was recorded as 230 milligrams per 100ml (230mg/dL).

Police charged Nuttaphong with drunk driving causing death, reckless driving causing death and reckless driving causing property damage to others.

 Nuttaphong confessed to the charges against him, Lt Col Ekasak said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket water reserves holding ‘safe’
Registrations for tourism businesses grow
PLTO riding clinic to provide traning, licenses to Phuket students
Concerns rise over 300k ’unreadable’ ballots
Phuket ready for national election
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Reaction to Phuket police’ call for public to report ‘people of color’, Russian man missing || May 12
Low season arrivals to Phuket forecast at 50% of pre-pandemic levels
Arson attacks strike 23 locations in Thailand’s far South
Search launched for Russian man washed into sea at Promthep Cape
Tour guides fight back with proposal to party candidates
Brit arrested for punching Patong tuk-tuk driver in the face
National police chief opens ‘Punrak Cafe’ in Phuket
‘Zero chance of a coup’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Vicious beating in Patong brings charges, Motorbike taxi driver fined for threats || May 11
Thailand lures foreign filmmakers with ‘Amazing Workation’

 

Phuket community
Low season arrivals to Phuket forecast at 50% of pre-pandemic levels

it's because nobody wants to make holiday in new moscow. open your eyes. next high season will b...(Read More)

Phuket ready for national election

Very sensible to hold an election on Sunday, when poorer folks might have a day off. US Constituti...(Read More)

Search launched for Russian man washed into sea at Promthep Cape

Not the first time, and will be not the last time such happens there. In past a warning sign was dow...(Read More)

‘Zero chance of a coup’

Yet another comment blocked Mr Ed? It was far less provocative than mr C and his chum venting below....(Read More)

Concerns rise over 300k ’unreadable’ ballots

One can guess which parties these ballots will belong to. By hook or by crook the dinosaurs are goin...(Read More)

Tour guides fight back with proposal to party candidates

Professional thai tour guides should 'fight back' with being more competitive, more foreign ...(Read More)

‘Zero chance of a coup’

Hahahahahahahahaha. The last time they said that the country is still stuck with the clown that want...(Read More)

National police chief opens ‘Punrak Cafe’ in Phuket

The farce is crying because he doesn't have any mates to listen to his BS follow the broken reco...(Read More)

National police chief opens ‘Punrak Cafe’ in Phuket

Which is the correct name since PN uses two different spellings in the same story. Punrak or Panrak...(Read More)

Search launched for Russian man washed into sea at Promthep Cape

Som nom na. What were they doing in a place they had no reason to be or go to. To get to the water&#...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Pro Property Partners
Thai Residential
Blue Tree Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
The Pavilions Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
Subscribe to The Phuket News
SALA

 