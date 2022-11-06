Phuket van driver charged for drugs, carrying weapons

PHUKET: A traffic stop at a police checkpoint in Patong has resulted in the arrest of a Phuket passenger van driver found carrying nine pills of methamphetamine (ya bah) as well as an air rifle and an axe.

tourismtransportSafetydrugspolicepatong

By The Phuket News

Sunday 6 November 2022, 02:53PM

The Phuket Info Center, citing reports from Patong Police, revealed news of the arrest this afternoon (Nov 6).

Patong Police patrol and traffic officers placed Chalor Ongnuan, 38, a resident of Moo 5, Chalong, under arrest after his van was stopped and searched opposite a well-known resort on Phra Baramee Rd in Kalim, north of Patong, said the report.

Officers found Chalor carrying nine tablets of ya bah. The pills, in a plastic bag hidden in an orange plastic tube, were orange coloured and embossed with the letters “WY”, the report added.

Officers also found a GAMO-brand air rifle with a scope and 10 lead ball bearings which were considered to be ammunition for the rifle, as well as one bullet.

Also in the van was a small axe and a short knife, both of which were considered weapons.

Chalor was charged with illegal possession of a Category I narcotic (ya bah) as well as illegal possession of a firearm without a permit, and with carrying weapons in a public area without reasonable cause,