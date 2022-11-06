British International School, Phuket
Phuket van driver charged for drugs, carrying weapons

PHUKET: A traffic stop at a police checkpoint in Patong has resulted in the arrest of a Phuket passenger van driver found carrying nine pills of methamphetamine (ya bah) as well as an air rifle and an axe.

tourismtransportSafetydrugspolicepatong
By The Phuket News

Sunday 6 November 2022, 02:53PM

Photos: Patong Police via Phuket Info Center

The Phuket Info Center, citing reports from Patong Police, revealed news of the arrest this afternoon (Nov 6).

Patong Police patrol and traffic officers placed Chalor Ongnuan, 38, a resident of Moo 5, Chalong, under arrest after his van was stopped and searched opposite a well-known resort on Phra Baramee Rd in Kalim, north of Patong, said the report.

Officers found Chalor carrying nine tablets of ya bah. The pills, in a plastic bag hidden in an orange plastic tube, were orange coloured and embossed with the letters “WY”, the report added.

Officers also found a GAMO-brand air rifle with a scope and 10 lead ball bearings which were considered to be ammunition for the rifle, as well as one bullet.

Also in the van was a small axe and a short knife, both of which were considered weapons.

Chalor was charged with illegal possession of a Category I narcotic (ya bah) as well as illegal possession of a firearm without a permit, and with carrying weapons in a public area without reasonable cause,

Prab | 06 November 2022 - 15:45:43 

pls let us know what will happen to this diligent gang members asap... few weeks of licence suspension? ..just my guess

 

