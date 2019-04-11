THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket van driver charged after destroying street light in wipeout

PHUKET: A 28-year-old passenger van driver has been charged with reckless driving after his van destroyed a street light that was mounted in the central reservation on Wichit Songkram Rd in Kathu this morning (Apr 11).

tourismtransportaccidentspolice
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Thursday 11 April 2019, 11:51AM

The van wiped out a street light that was mounted on the central reservation on Wichit Songkram Rd in Kathu this morning (Apr 11). Photo: Kathu Police

The van wiped out a street light that was mounted on the central reservation on Wichit Songkram Rd in Kathu this morning (Apr 11). Photo: Kathu Police

The van wiped out a street light that was mounted on the central reservation on Wichit Songkram Rd in Kathu this morning (Apr 11). Photo: Kathu Police
The van wiped out a street light that was mounted on the central reservation on Wichit Songkram Rd in Kathu this morning (Apr 11). Photo: Kathu Police

The driver was rushing to pick up passengers in Patong, police told The Phuket News.

Capt Nipon Temsang of the Kathu Police was notified of the accident, in front of Phuket Villa Kathu, at 7am.

“I arrived to see the street light pole across the road and dirt all around the area,” Capt Nipon said.

“There were no passengers in the van, just the driver Mr Akkarachai, and he was not injured,” he added.

Capt Nipon explained that he could not remember Mr Akkarachai’s family name as he was not at the police station at the time The Phuket News called.

“I tested Mr Akkarachai at the scene for alcohol. He was not drunk. The cause of accident was that he lost control of the van while speeding. Plus the curves along this road are dangerous,” he said.

“Mr Akkarachai has been charged with reckless driving causing damage to government property. He will be called on to pay for the damaged pole,” Capt Niponi confirmed.

Capt Nipon also urged drivers to drive safely, especially during the Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the Songkran Thai New Year holidays, which began at midnight last night.

“Please be careful while driving, especially during the Songkran Seven Days, it is a dangerous time for drivers,” Capt Nipon said.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Taxi causes nine-vehicle carnage on Patong Hill
Tourist Police officer flips pickup truck in Thalang
Australian family escapes serious injury after Phuket tour van suffers blowout
Phuket airport taxi driver in deadly wipeout still free to roam
Officials will be charged for not performing duty over Phoenix disaster, national police deputy commander confirms
Canadian woman crushed by truck in motorbike accident
Patong road safety campaign asks, ‘Where your helmet?’
Taxi driver charged after collision with motorbike leaves man, 74, dead
Speedboat captain to be suspended, boat de-registered after oil tanker slam
Girl, 1 year old, dead after hit by Phuket tour bus
Even Russian women passengers in Phuket jet-ski collision charged
Drivers safe after car slams tuk-tuk head-on in Kamala
Call for Patong Hill caution as tour bus involved in multiple-vehicle wipeout
Korean tourists given rustic welcome as airport taxi hits cow
Still no charges over deadly collision in Chalong that killed two tourists

 

Phuket community
Phuket Zoo faces probe over alleged abuse of baby elephant

I don't remember any charges over the Orangutan that was supposed to be a protected species. It ...(Read More)

Phuket’s sacred water tribute for Royal Coronation to arrive in Bangkok

So that wasn't the water from the canal behind Kamala beach?...(Read More)

Phuket Zoo faces probe over alleged abuse of baby elephant

I guess I've got to sign my name as Kurt if I want a comment to be posted on The Phuket News...(Read More)

Good Shepherd calls for supplies for families at risk in Phuket

Respect to all those involved,especially those expats who truly contribute to the community compared...(Read More)

Vachira Phuket Hospital to start charging ‘after-hours’ service fee

Someone should keep his generalizing unprofessional medical advises for himself. Decisions made on s...(Read More)

Vachira Phuket Hospital to start charging ‘after-hours’ service fee

When state hospitals equip themselves for the 30 thb insured thai people AND for the private insure...(Read More)

Election chiefs feel the heat

Of course Election Chiefs feel the heat! From both sides. From the ruling Junta and from the normal ...(Read More)

Thailand in worst 14 for tuberculosis

Probably also attributable to the increase in Chinese visitors. China is one of the most highly affe...(Read More)

Phuket Zoo faces probe over alleged abuse of baby elephant

Part of the problem is that elephants are classified as 'livestock'! Change the law!!! Als...(Read More)

Patong police urge water-delivery trucks to avoid Patong Hill for Songkran

Urge, urge, urge. Not enforce, enforce, enforce. Happy along the roads checking point 'tent sit...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic
777 Beach Condo
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ACST Phuket Cricket Week 2019
China International Boat Show 2019
Dream Beach Club
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Elegant White Charity Gala
Express Carpet and Decor
Ride 4 Kids 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
La Boucherie

 