PHUKET: A 28-year-old passenger van driver has been charged with reckless driving after his van destroyed a street light that was mounted in the central reservation on Wichit Songkram Rd in Kathu this morning (Apr 11).

tourismtransportaccidentspolice

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Thursday 11 April 2019, 11:51AM

The van wiped out a street light that was mounted on the central reservation on Wichit Songkram Rd in Kathu this morning (Apr 11). Photo: Kathu Police

The driver was rushing to pick up passengers in Patong, police told The Phuket News.

Capt Nipon Temsang of the Kathu Police was notified of the accident, in front of Phuket Villa Kathu, at 7am.

“I arrived to see the street light pole across the road and dirt all around the area,” Capt Nipon said.

“There were no passengers in the van, just the driver Mr Akkarachai, and he was not injured,” he added.

Capt Nipon explained that he could not remember Mr Akkarachai’s family name as he was not at the police station at the time The Phuket News called.

“I tested Mr Akkarachai at the scene for alcohol. He was not drunk. The cause of accident was that he lost control of the van while speeding. Plus the curves along this road are dangerous,” he said.

“Mr Akkarachai has been charged with reckless driving causing damage to government property. He will be called on to pay for the damaged pole,” Capt Niponi confirmed.

Capt Nipon also urged drivers to drive safely, especially during the Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the Songkran Thai New Year holidays, which began at midnight last night.

“Please be careful while driving, especially during the Songkran Seven Days, it is a dangerous time for drivers,” Capt Nipon said.