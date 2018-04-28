PHUKET: The driver of a passenger van registered in Phang Nga is facing a charge of reckless driving causing death after the van he was driving collided with a motorbike on Wiset Rd in Rawai early this morning (April 28).

Saturday 28 April 2018, 06:03PM

Local residents reportedly prevented the van driver from leaving the scene.Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police were called to the scene, near the entrance to Soi Suksan at Baan Bangkontee, at 7:20am.

The van, emblazoned with the transport trading name “Prasan Paedinphol”, was still in the middle of the road.

About 30 metres from the van was the motorbike and the body of Wirat Leow-rungrote, 35, a resident of Phuket Town

Police identified the van driver as Thanapat Saengrat, 36, a resident of Sakoo, Thalang, near Phuket International Airport.

Witnesses told police that Mr Wirat had exited the street from Baan Bangtee onto Wiset Rd and was struck by the van travelling north at speed.

Witnesses also reported that they had to prevent Thanapt from leaving the scene after he learned that Mr Wirat was dead.

Police noted that they have yet to confirm the details of the accident independently and were continuing their investigation