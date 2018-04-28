The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket van collision kills motorbike rider

PHUKET: The driver of a passenger van registered in Phang Nga is facing a charge of reckless driving causing death after the van he was driving collided with a motorbike on Wiset Rd in Rawai early this morning (April 28).

tourism, violence, accidents, death, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 28 April 2018, 06:03PM

Local residents reportedly prevented the van driver from leaving the scene.Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Local residents reportedly prevented the van driver from leaving the scene.Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police were called to the scene, near the entrance to Soi Suksan at Baan Bangkontee, at 7:20am.

The van, emblazoned with the transport trading name “Prasan Paedinphol”, was still in the middle of the road.

About 30 metres from the van was the motorbike and the body of Wirat Leow-rungrote, 35, a resident of Phuket Town

Police identified the van driver as Thanapat Saengrat, 36, a resident of Sakoo, Thalang, near Phuket International Airport.

Witnesses told police that Mr Wirat had exited the street from Baan Bangtee onto Wiset Rd and was struck by the van travelling north at speed.

Witnesses also reported that they had to prevent Thanapt from leaving the scene after he learned that Mr Wirat was dead.

Police noted that they have yet to confirm the details of the accident independently and were continuing their investigation

 

 

 

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Heavy downpours flood Bangkok

Same report as before, and before, and before, and before. But nothing done, year after year not to tackle the problems. And why not? Thai governmen...(Read More)

Phuket to celebrate National Labour Day

What is there to celebrate for thai people who earn 300-320 thb per day as 'labour' on Phuket island? To little to live on, to much to die on...(Read More)

Patong hotel files Computer Crimes Act complaint against Thai Army soldiers

What thinking makes Thailand a country of filing complaints, counter-complaints and defamation complaints? So much dis-harmony in Thailand Sometimes...(Read More)

Phuket police target rental operators over riders’ licences

Finally! The thai rental companies get forced to take their responsibilities. Logic, because the thai rental companies suppose to know the thai laws ...(Read More)

Phuket police target rental operators over riders’ licences

About time, but why only now? Illegal renting and riding has been going on for decades. Very few people in most parts of Europe have motorbike licenc...(Read More)

Phuket police target rental operators over riders’ licences

I am wondering how the Thai administration will be able to control all motorcycle and car's owners businesses, Thais and foreigners alike, as most...(Read More)

Phuket police target rental operators over riders’ licences

If enforced, that will likely put most rental shops out of business. Keeping unlicensed tourists off bikes will certainly be a good thing, especially ...(Read More)

Sex tours sites prompt clean-up

Wait a minute...Wasn't the previous owner of the Victoria Secret massage one of Thailand's top policemen? Oops! Another inconvenient truth......(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

"or maybe just irrelevant mindless nonsense," but yours gets posted, I always find it very strange, especially when you call people names, e...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.