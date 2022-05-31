Tengoku
Phuket Vagabonds host three-week touch rugby tournament

Phuket Vagabonds host three-week touch rugby tournament

RUGBY: Fans of touch rugby will be delighted to learn Phuket’s leading rugby club have launched the Phuket Vagabonds Touch Rugby Tournament, taking place over three weekends at the Alan Cooke Ground (ACG) in Thalang.


By Nigel Philip

Friday 3 June 2022, 10:30AM

The tournament premiered last Saturday (May 28) with five teams participating, including sides representing British International School Phuket (BISP), UWC Thailand, AC/GC, Can’t Grumble and the Vagabonds Academy.

Each team was made up of a mix of senior men, boys, ladies and girls who collectively played a series of friendly but competitive games consisting two 15-minute halves with a five minute half-time and unlimited rolling substituions. The matches were overseen by the much appreciated volunteer referees who were strict in their duties and faultless in execution.

A spread of players from the Vagabonds club helped make up the squad numbers and assisted in ensuring everyone had their chance on the field of play.

Every game was a close call and special mention goes to the Vagabonds Academy team making their debut in a tournament since their conception last year. They may be younger and more inexperienced but they showed great ball handling skills and mature discipline in defence against more senior opposition. In their final game, the Academy took BISP right to the wire leaving BISP captain nervously Dave Walker biting his fingernails until the final whistle sounded.

Following the recent downpours across the island, much credit must go to the staff at the ACG for presenting two perfectly marked out pitches for the inuagural round, each in pristine condition.

However, despite the tournament startingin perfect weather conditions, a sudden and powerful squall sent eveyone running for cover at the final whistle of the fourth game, ending the day prematurely and resulting in the day’s final game between AC/GC and BISP being postponed.

Despite the adverse weather bringing a premature end to play, however, there was still much amusement as some of the Vagabond players ran off the field in the rain faster than they had run during the game, something that did not go unnoticed!

Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker

Scores from the opening round (May 28):

UWC 8 - 2 Vagabonds Academy

Can’t Grumble 7 - 2 AC/GC

BISP 5 - 2 Vagabonds Academy

UWC 5 - 2 Can’t Grumble

AC/GC v BISP – match postponed, to be played tomorrow (June 4).

The Phuket Vagabonds Touch Rugby Tournament continues tomorrow (June 4) and next Saturday (June 11) at the ACG with play starting at 10:30am on both dates. Spectators are welcome to come along to enjoy the day’s festivities and support the teams. Entry is free and refreshments are available all day. For more information please visit the Phuket Vagabonds Facebook page.

