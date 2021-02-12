Phuket Vagabonds announce youth development day

RUGBY: Following the success of their first open clinic in November 2020, the Phuket Vagabonds Rugby Club are excited to invite eager young rugby players to another open day of rugby development.

Rugby

By The Phuket News

Saturday 13 February 2021, 09:15AM

Join coaches from the Phuket Vagabonds as they provide training for young boys and girls of all age groups in core rugby skills. The complimentary open clinic will be held on Saturday Feb 27, at the ACG Cricket Ground in Thalang.

The club will be utilizing this event to introduce their all new Phuket Rugby Academy, an organisation dedicated to the growth and development of Rugby in Phuket.

The Academy provides coaching and development for players of all ages, gender and experience levels in a safe and welcoming environment.

The academy will be providing regular scheduled training sessions commencing in March.

Please feel free to register your interest via the academy’s facebook page: www.facebook.com/phuketrugbyacademy