BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Vagabonds announce youth development day

Phuket Vagabonds announce youth development day

RUGBY: Following the success of their first open clinic in November 2020, the Phuket Vagabonds Rugby Club are excited to invite eager young rugby players to another open day of rugby development.

Rugby
By The Phuket News

Saturday 13 February 2021, 09:15AM

Photo: Urupong (King) Natalang.

Photo: Urupong (King) Natalang.

Photo: Urupong (King) Natalang.

Photo: Urupong (King) Natalang.

« »

Join coaches from the Phuket Vagabonds as they provide training for young boys and girls of all age groups in core rugby skills. The complimentary open clinic will be held on Saturday Feb 27, at the ACG Cricket Ground in Thalang.

The club will be utilizing this event to introduce their all new Phuket Rugby Academy, an organisation dedicated to the growth and development of Rugby in Phuket.

The Academy provides coaching and development for players of all ages, gender and experience levels in a safe and welcoming environment.

The academy will be providing regular scheduled training sessions commencing in March.

Please feel free to register your interest via the academy’s facebook page: www.facebook.com/phuketrugbyacademy

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

England’s ‘mad chemist’ Jones opts for familiar formula against Italy
Man City eye Spurs revenge as Liverpool face Leicester test
Tokyo 2020 boss resigns over sexism row, but successor unclear
Aussie Open bars fans, players into ‘bubble’ after snap COVID lockdown
F1 star Alonso ‘conscious and well’ after cycling accident
‘Wonder Boy’ calls for title shot after big win
Bas, Popor eye Tokyo gold
Fossils dig deep for historic ACG victory
Honours even after cross-over code challenge at ACG
Frustrated Kenin struggles in Aussie Open defence
Brady’s magnificent seven as Bucs beat Chiefs in Super Bowl
Four-goal Man City crush Liverpool, Kane stars for Spurs
Scotland end 38-year Twickenham jinx to stun England
Man Utd blow lead twice against Everton, Villa outgun Arsenal
Thomas makes history as first female Super Bowl official

 

Phuket community
Phuket Poll: Would you take a COVID vaccine?

anyone questioning the covid narrative and asking for transparency with a 2 sided debate are labelle...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Appeals for Phuket private sector to buy COVID vaccine! || February 11

the vaccine will not put an end to travel restrictions, social distancing, lockdowns etc. WHO releas...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Concerns over Thailand’s record low birth rate || February 12

in 2018 america had the lowest birth rate for a century. also the first time in over a century where...(Read More)

China pulls BBC World News off air for content ‘violation’

One of CCP guidelines ( by Mao) they still practice is that 'Religion is poison'. The destro...(Read More)

Police among 10 in gambling den frame

Today is 12th, so what is the conclusion of the panel? Panels and sub panels, a big joke to cover Go...(Read More)

Truck driver busy checking GPS, hits Heroines Monument barrier

@Galong- you really don't get sarcasm do you? I suggest you read my post again with a cynical mi...(Read More)

Truck driver busy checking GPS, hits Heroines Monument barrier

@Pascale wow, that was mature. I do pay my share of taxes. I never said immense. Stop making stuff u...(Read More)

Truck driver busy checking GPS, hits Heroines Monument barrier

@Galong No,your immense tax won't pay for the damage. Stop whining and read the last paragra...(Read More)

Phuket tourism industry leaders pitch for targeted campaigns to boost domestic tourism

the PCR test currently used for testing does not test for covid. it is neither specific or quantativ...(Read More)

Truck driver busy checking GPS, hits Heroines Monument barrier

@Fascinated 400 baht won't cover repairing the stainless steel posts that were damaged. Our taxe...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Brightview Center
CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
https://sgssecurity.com/
Dewa Phuket Resort
UWC Thailand
Benihana Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Property in Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 