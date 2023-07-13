Zonezi Properties
Phuket’s use of Big Data used as blueprint for future leaders

Phuket’s use of Big Data used as blueprint for future leaders

PHUKET: Members of the 80th High Administrative Program from selected government ministries convened in Phuket today (July 13) to undergo an educational session on the development of modern organisational management.

technologyCOVID-19disastersimmigrationtourism
By The Phuket News

Thursday 13 July 2023 02:44 PM

The session was held at Prince of Songkhla University (PSU) Phuket Campus with a specific focus on the use of statistical data and Big Data for decision making at provincial level.

The 90 members in attendance were civil servants operating under a range of governmental ministires, including the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Energy and Public Relations Department, who are in training to ultimately progress to the positions of deputy director-generals at selected public sector departments and provincial Vice Governors.

Today’s session at PSU focused on how statistical data and Big Data have been used in recent times to manage crisis situations such as COVID-19; Phuket was referenced as being especially effective in this regard in the handling of its vaccine distribution policy, which ultimately became a blueprint for other provinces to emulate. Furthermore the use of Big Data is an integral component of the “10 pillars policy” of Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew to help drive economic and social development in the province.

Among the luminaries conducting and overseeing today’s session at PSU were: Boontham Thavorntasanakit, Director of Damrong Rajanubhab Institute; Winai Anantapong, Senior Administrator Program Advisor of Class 80; Associate Professor Dr. Pan Thongchumum, Vice President, Prince of Songkla University Phuket Campus; Assistant Professor Dr. Chayanon Phucharoen, Associate Dean for Research and Graduate Studies; and fellow curriculum advisors.

Mr Winai stated that Phuket offers a wide range of relevant topics that the 90 members can learn greatly from, with the application of Big Data to certain situations among the most important and successful.

He added that PSU has advanced research on the topic and that is has successfully coordinated and cooperated with the needs of the provincial government to help drive development in many aspects, something the members of the 80th High Administrative Program will be able to learn and apply in real life scenarios in future.

Today’s session at PSU is part of a two-day field study program in Phuket taking place today and tomorrow. Further case studies will focus on building cooperation with network partners for sustainable urban development, maritime and coastal zone management, and the role of the governor in disaster management in Phuket.

