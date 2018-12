Phuket underpass to close for maintenance, electrical repairs

PHUKET: The Darasamut Underpass, in front of Central Phuket, will close from 9am to 3pm next Tuesday (Oct 30) while workers clean and repair the electrical system in the tunnel.

constructiontransport

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 24 October 2018, 03:37PM

Both the northbound and southbound lanes through the underpass will be closed – but only one lane closed at a time – while the work is being conducted. Photo: The Phuket News / file

Both the northbound and southbound lanes through the underpass will be closed – but only one lane closed at a time – while the work is being conducted, Phuket Highways Office Director Somwang Lohanut confirmed in a notice issued earlier this week. The tunnel will be opened as soon as the work has been completed, Mr Somwang said. “The work should be finished by about 3pm. I apologise for any inconvenience during this time,” he added.