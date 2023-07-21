British International School, Phuket
Phuket underpass blocked by overturned truck

Phuket underpass blocked by overturned truck

PHUKET: The northbound lane of the Darasamut Underpass was closed for traffic today (July 21) after a truck flipped on Chao Fa West Rd, blocking the entrance to the tunnel.

accidents
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 21 July 2023 05:50 PM

Failed emergency breaking resulted in an Isuzu truck flipping on its side on Chao Fa West Rd this morning (July 21). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Failed emergency breaking resulted in an Isuzu truck flipping on its side on Chao Fa West Rd this morning (July 21). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Failed emergency breaking resulted in an Isuzu truck flipping on its side on Chao Fa West Rd this morning (July 21). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Failed emergency breaking resulted in an Isuzu truck flipping on its side on Chao Fa West Rd this morning (July 21). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Failed emergency breaking resulted in an Isuzu truck flipping on its side on Chao Fa West Rd this morning (July 21). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Failed emergency breaking resulted in an Isuzu truck flipping on its side on Chao Fa West Rd this morning (July 21). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Failed emergency breaking resulted in an Isuzu truck flipping on its side on Chao Fa West Rd this morning (July 21). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Failed emergency breaking resulted in an Isuzu truck flipping on its side on Chao Fa West Rd this morning (July 21). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Failed emergency breaking resulted in an Isuzu truck flipping on its side on Chao Fa West Rd this morning (July 21). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Failed emergency breaking resulted in an Isuzu truck flipping on its side on Chao Fa West Rd this morning (July 21). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

At 10.45am, officers from Wichit Police Station were notified of a road accident in front of Korean Town Phuket mini-mall on Chao Fa West Rd.

Upon arrival to the scene (some 600 metres from Wichit Police Station) officers found an Isuzu truck with Bangkok license plates lying on its side, obstructing the entrance to the tunnel.

The truck driver, identified as Ronnachai Insuth in the police report, explained that another vehicle abruptly pulled in front of him. The 25-year-old man hit the brakes, causing his truck to overturn.

Mr Ronnachai, who escaped the accident unhurt, was charged with reckless driving. No other vehicles were damaged, and no one else was injured in the accident. However, it took no less than an hour to lift the truck with a crane and unblock the northbound lane of the Darasamut Underpass.

