Phuket's Two Chefs restaurants have the magic touch of fun, friendliness and value

Two Chefs restaurants and catering services operate all over Phuket and indeed southern Thailand, where they’re famous for unrivalled food, great value, music, laughter and all-round good fun.

Baz Daniel

Saturday 2 December 2017, 10:07AM

We investigate the magic ingredients that make their brand so successful and well-loved.

In 2000 owners Billy Agren and Henrik Ojelind opened their first Two Chefs Phuket eatery in Kamala, then moved location after just one successful season over to Kata Beach where they established their extremely popular restaurant, which still thrives there today.

Outlets in Karon and Kata Hill followed, and their outside catering and events business also keeps on growing and receives outstanding endorsements. They even run a small boutique inn behind their Kata Beach restaurant.

Each Two Chefs restaurant seduces its myriad customers into its welcoming modern interior with a warm embrace that offers both indoor air-conditioned and outdoor dining areas.

Their menus feature the same extensive range of cuisine which has made Two Chefs well-known and loved throughout Phuket, with a large selection of steaks, imported meats, fish, seafood, pastas and salads as well as Tex-Mex cuisine featuring such treats as tacos, nachos and fajitas.

Tempting desserts such as blueberry cheese cake, brownie, and apple crumble with homemade vanilla sauce add to the restaurants’ seductive charms, and all the cuisine is served with the famous Two Chefs’ friendliness and Scandinavian flair.

Every time you approach a Two Chefs outlet you can feel a bright, happy wave of energy, laughter, lively music, clinking glasses and the unmistakable aroma of good food and downright hedonism.

Amazingly, they have a team of ten full-time musicians and their musical theme nights and Battle of the Bands evenings are famous. It’s little wonder that myriad locals and visitors alike vote with their feet and molars in making Two Chefs one of Phuket’s most successful year-round restaurant brands.

QSI International School Phuket

Clearly their staff think so too, as they receive great training, incentives and events and consequently staff retention and motivation are sky high. As we all know, happy staff means happy customers and that’s something you can’t just create overnight.

The company is also famous for their active role supporting Phuket’s community with their ongoing community events, fund raising pop-up dinners, and support of local charities such as Phuket Has Been Good to Us.

The Two Chefs Catering and Events Division does sterling business as a one-stop-shop for all types of catering and events. They supply delicious International, Swedish, Thai, Fusion, Japanese, Italian and French foods, overseen by their internationally-experienced General Manager and Executive Chef Adam Goodman.

Two Chefs are experts at catering for smaller, more intimate events, either in their restaurants, or in the comfort of their clients’ own residences all over the island. They will expertly devise and deliver tailor-made programs for birthdays, anniversaries, graduation dinners, barbecues and dinner parties.

They even provide all sorts of back-up services such as flowers, clowns, tents, live music and DJ’s, to cover every type of event, and operate their own fleet of refrigerated trucks all around Phuket and the greater Andaman region.

Two Chefs has rightly become a much-lover Phuket icon and the Swedish owners have undoubtedly discovered a magic formula that makes them one of the island’s happiest places for good food and fun times all at most reasonable prices.

For more information on Two Chefs' locations, menu and catering please visit: twochefs.com

 

 
