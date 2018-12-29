THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Phuket Transport office launches free check safety checks for New Year

PHUKET: The Phuket Land Transportation office and local technical colleges have set up car and motorbike safety-check centres as part of the national road-safety campaign for the New Year holidays.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 29 December 2018, 03:00PM

The free safety checks for the New Year were launched Yesterday (Dec 28). Photo: PR Dept

The free service was officially launched at the Phuket Check Point at Tha Chatchai, the busy main gateway onto the island by road, late yesterday (Dec 28).

Present at the launch were Phuket Vice Governor Thanyawat Chanpinit, Thalang District Chief Adul Chuthong, Thalang Technical College Director Wittaya Kaeduchoo, Maj Chattawachat Tewahudee of the Region 8 Police and PLTO officers among others.

Students from Thalang Technical College are providing the free checks at the Phuket Check Point, while students from Phuket Technical College are providing the free checks at the main PTT petrol station in Wichit operated by Phuket Ruamphon Co Ltd.

“Free safety checks are also available at participating car dealerships,” explained Thalang Technical College Director Mr Wittaya.

“If any parts need to be repaired or replaced, the driver will be informed first before any further work is carried out,” he said.

The service centres also serve as rest areas where drivers can get a free bottle of water and refresh themselves, Mr Wittaya said.

“If people want, they can also learn more about vehicle safety and maintenance,” he added.

 

 

