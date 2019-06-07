THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket tramway design to be finalised next week

PHUKET: Design of tramway track construction in Phuket is likely to be concluded by next week, Deputy Transport Minister Pailin Chuchottaworn said, as a dispute over how the rail structure will be laid is close to being settled.

constructiontransport
By Bangkok Post

Friday 7 June 2019, 11:44AM

Construction of the project is planned to begin next year and services will begin in 2024. Image: OTP

Construction of the project is planned to begin next year and services will begin in 2024. Image: OTP

Speaking after a meeting of a panel handling the transport system in Phuket, Mr Pailin said the talks zeroed in on the design of tram track construction along densely populated areas from the province’s airport to Muang district.

He said locals are opposed to elevated tracks and work is under way to determine how construction at three or four spots could be handled in a way that would have the least impact on road traffic.

The preliminary directive is to make sure the number of road lanes does not decline, he said. “It is possible that trams could share roads [with other vehicles],” Mr Pailin said. “There could be no separation of tramway tracks from the roads.”

He said the Department of Highways (DoH) would be allowed to decide on this matter as well as tram stations to ensure road lanes would not be affected. The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) would draw up designs and let the DoH choose.

The DoH was earlier opposed to the original design of the tramway construction and raised the issue with the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning. The delayed project was found with an environmental impact assessment (EIA) which had nearly expired, he said.

Thailand Property Awards - Asia Property Awards

“This stems from the conflict between the organisations under the ministry over the issue,” Mr Pailin said.

DoH director-general Anon Luangboriboon said that before light rail transits are developed in regional areas, such as Nakhon Ratchasima, Khon Kaen and Chiang Mai, talks must be held to ward off similar problems.

If roads under the supervision of the DoH are to be affected, analysis of the traffic impact would be needed.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 07 June 2019 - 13:30:19 

Well, specially to attention mr Pascale, as we see today, nothing is sure yet about the light rail tracking until (perhaps) next week (?).  In many countries light rail shares road with normal traffic. And light rail/trams have always 'first way'. That will shock the thai driving culture in the beginning. Just remember, light rail trams are stronger than cars.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Chalong Underpass to close one lane nightly as works are completed
Chalong Underpass: Southbound lane now open; northbound to open full traffic on Monday
Call for extra B2bn for Phuket light rail project blurs budget figures
Phuket Poll: Lane changes needed at Chalong Underpass?
Chalong underpass to open this Friday
Truck takes down 7 power poles causing blackout in Chalong
Interest doubles Hopewell compensation to B25bn
Chalong Underpass road surfacing to cause delays, project on target for end of May finish
Road resurfacing in Phuket Town expected to create traffic
Urgent works to start after officials humiliated online over Phuket Town roads
Night shift security guard dead after motorbike hits parked truck
Roadworks cause traffic delays in Phuket Town
Darasamut Underpass to close for maintenance
Terminal 2 plans scrapped
Chalong Underpass makes breakthrough

 

Phuket community
Disaster officials warn of flood, landslide dangers in Thalang

What are the Officers of Department of Disaster PREVENTION and Mitigation doing more than just warni...(Read More)

Phuket tramway design to be finalised next week

Well, specially to attention mr Pascale, as we see today, nothing is sure yet about the light rail t...(Read More)

Teen seriously injured in Kathu motorbike crash

isnt it a helmet on picture 2??...(Read More)

Lottery project gives Thaksin another jail term

1 Jail time expired. so give him another one. About something of 16 years ago! Very funny. Just to ...(Read More)

Tour operators want better marine protection system

Why tour operators not put their own house in order first? They know that environment damage happen...(Read More)

Teen seriously injured in Kathu motorbike crash

These big motorbikes have often no profile on the tires. Is that not dangerous on Phuket wet roads?...(Read More)

Charge for airport taxi driver in deadly wipeout finally handed to prosecutor

217 days needed for a traffic accident RTP investigation! Wow! Was it really the RTP investigation o...(Read More)

Central Retail steps up plastic bag reduction campaign

Ah the days when the cashiers giggled annoyingly to my reusing plastic bags. Good times....(Read More)

Charge for airport taxi driver in deadly wipeout finally handed to prosecutor

What a farce....(Read More)

Teen seriously injured in Kathu motorbike crash

2nd Photo, tue Helmet belongst to who??...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Express Carpet and Decor
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
GLOBAL VILLAGE SCHOOL LANTA
JW Marriott Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dream Beach Club
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
China International Boat Show 2019
Baan and Beyond

 