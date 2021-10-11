Phuket Town woman’s depression ends with gun suicide

PHUKET: A 34-year-old woman known to be suffering from depression was found shot dead by a single gunshot to the head at her rented home in Phuket Town today (Oct 11).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 11 October 2021, 05:49PM

Police were called to the scene, a rented abode behind an amulet shop on Takuapa Rd, near Taling Chan Bridge, at 12:20pm.

Among the host of officers to arrive at the scene was Phuket City Police Chief Col Theerawat Liamsuwan, along with Kusodharm rescue workers and forensic investigators.

In the bedroom in the two-storey home officers found the body of Yanee ‘Kae’ Saechan, 34, a native of Phuket, slumped beside the bed. A .38-calibre revolver and its holster were on the mattress.

Ms Yanee’s husband, Yosvimon Jaihan, said he was in the bathroom when he heard the gunshot.

Mr Yosvimon is chairman of the Southern City Amulet Conservation Club. He and Ms Yanee together ran the amulet shop at the front of the home.

Ms Yanee was known to suffer from depression and that he closely monitored her all the time, Mr Yosawimon said.

The gun belonged to him, and he kept it hidden in the bedroom, he said.

Ms Yanee’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for post-mortem examination while police continue their investigation.

If you or anyone you know is in dire need of emotional support and counselling, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand at their 24-hour hotline 02-713-6791 (English), 02-713-6793 (Thai) or Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).