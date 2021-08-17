The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Town waits for lockdown to be lifted

Phuket Town waits for lockdown to be lifted

PHUKET: The lockdown in the heart of Phuket Town will not be lifted until further ‘active case finding’ tests are conducted today and submitted to the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee for consideration, Phuket Town Mayor Saroj Angkanapilas has confirmed.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 17 August 2021, 02:37PM

Phuket Town Mayor Saroj Angkanapilas makes his way through Phuket Town calling for people to be tested for COVID-19 for free. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Phuket Town Mayor Saroj Angkanapilas makes his way through Phuket Town calling for people to be tested for COVID-19 for free. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Phuket Town Mayor Saroj Angkanapilas makes his way through Phuket Town calling for people to be tested for COVID-19 for free. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Phuket Town Mayor Saroj Angkanapilas makes his way through Phuket Town calling for people to be tested for COVID-19 for free. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Phuket Town Mayor Saroj Angkanapilas makes his way through Phuket Town calling for people to be tested for COVID-19 for free. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Phuket Town Mayor Saroj Angkanapilas makes his way through Phuket Town calling for people to be tested for COVID-19 for free. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Phuket Town Mayor Saroj Angkanapilas makes his way through Phuket Town calling for people to be tested for COVID-19 for free. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Phuket Town Mayor Saroj Angkanapilas makes his way through Phuket Town calling for people to be tested for COVID-19 for free. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Phuket Town Mayor Saroj Angkanapilas makes his way through Phuket Town calling for people to be tested for COVID-19 for free. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Phuket Town Mayor Saroj Angkanapilas makes his way through Phuket Town calling for people to be tested for COVID-19 for free. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Phuket Town Mayor Saroj Angkanapilas makes his way through Phuket Town calling for people to be tested for COVID-19 for free. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Phuket Town Mayor Saroj Angkanapilas makes his way through Phuket Town calling for people to be tested for COVID-19 for free. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Phuket Town Mayor Saroj Angkanapilas makes his way through Phuket Town calling for people to be tested for COVID-19 for free. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Phuket Town Mayor Saroj Angkanapilas makes his way through Phuket Town calling for people to be tested for COVID-19 for free. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Phuket Town Mayor Saroj Angkanapilas makes his way through Phuket Town calling for people to be tested for COVID-19 for free. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Phuket Town Mayor Saroj Angkanapilas makes his way through Phuket Town calling for people to be tested for COVID-19 for free. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Phuket Town Mayor Saroj Angkanapilas makes his way through Phuket Town calling for people to be tested for COVID-19 for free. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Phuket Town Mayor Saroj Angkanapilas makes his way through Phuket Town calling for people to be tested for COVID-19 for free. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

A member of Mayor Saroj’s team calls through locked bars at a shophouse in Phuket Town. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

A member of Mayor Saroj’s team calls through locked bars at a shophouse in Phuket Town. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

« »

According to the order issued by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew last week, the lockdown, bound by the perimeter of Ranong Rd, Soi Phuthorn and Bangkok Rd, is due to expire at midnight tonight (11:59pm, Aug 17)

Under the lockdown order, issued last Wednesday (Aug 11), “No people are allowed to enter or leave the area, except for the delivery of food, cooking gas, medical equipment, as well as emergency ambulance and medical staff.”

The lockdown was brought into force after a spate of infections at the Phuket Town Fresh Market 1 on Ranong Rd, leading to more than 100 confirmed cases in the area.

However, whether or not the lockdown will be lifted depends on how many people test positive today in the mass community screening that has been underway since last week using ‘antigen test kits’ (ATKs), Mayor Saroj told The Phuket News earlier today.

“Right now, the area around the market is still under lockdown. To lift or remain the lockdown is under the authority of Phuket Communicable Disease Committee,” he said.

“Today, we sent our officers and staff from the Phuket City Medical Department to the market to conduct a second test of the people living and working in the area. The tests are being conducted on the fourth floor of the fresh market. We  started testing Thai people from 9am and will test migrant workers from 1pm,” he said. 

“After receiving the results of the second test, we will report the results to the Phuket Public Health Office [PPHO] and the [Phuket Communicable Disease] committee, so they will consider whether they will lift the lockdown or not,” he added.

“I would like to explain that not all vendors and people working in the Phuket Town Fresh Market 1 [on Ranong Rd] and at Phuket Town Fresh Market 2 [near Robinson department store] live in Phuket Town. Some of them are from other areas across the island, so the PPHO needs to check those people later,” Mayor Saroj said.

UWC Thailand

Asked how many people in the area had been tested so far, Mayor Saroj said that only knew that more than 1,000 people had been tested. 

A health officer at Phuket City Municipality, who asked not to be named, last Friday (Aug 13) told The Phuket News that more than 1,300 people in the lockdown area had been tested, leading to 55 people testing positive by antigen test kits.

“On Aug 11 [Wednesday], we tested 870 people in our proactive screening at the market and found 11 people infected, those were four Thais and seven migrant workers,” she said. 

“And yesterday [Thursday, Aug 12], we changed the location for the testing to the petanque venue at Saphan Hin. We tested 543 people, those were 429 Thais and 114 migrant workers. Forty-four people, 21 Thais and 23 migrant workers, tested positive,” the health officer added.

Health officers have also conducted spot checks in high-risk areas elsewhere in Phuket Town, with officers working into the night. Mass testing of 132 people in the Phoophon Night Plaza area, located outside the lockdown zone, found one new person infected, confirmed the PPHO.

If the general area lockdown is lifted tonight, Phuket City Municipality Fresh Market 1 on Ranong Rd will be allowed to open tomorrow (Aug 18) after the order issued last week for it to close for seven days expires at midnight tonight.

However, under the orders issued so far, the Downtown Market across the road will remain closed through Sunday (Aug 22) and the Phuket City Municipality Fresh Market 2 (near Robinson department store) will remain closed through Friday.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Police deny using live ammunition against demonstrators
Baby boy with COVID mum delivered, safe, healthy
Smart card readers to check Thai domestic arrivals for outstanding arrest warrants
Phuket Sandbox 7+7 gets green light, entry for Sputnik V vaccinated Russians approved
Malaysian PM quits after turbulent 17 months in office
Phuket marks 50 new local infections, one new COVID death
Kratom inmates to walk free
Chinese test kits given green light
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Covid restrictions extended 2 weeks, PPAO seeks millions |:| August 16
Sandbox Express Bus extended, private vans now available to help tourists get off-island
Heavy downpours to continue
TAT pins hopes on shorter quarantine
Electricity outage to affect Patong
Phuket officials push for Phang Nga, Krabi Sandbox travel bubble
Phuket marks 49 new local infections, 78 held after ATK tests

 

Phuket community
No proof of graft in kit buy, says ACT

ematt, don't make a caricature of yourself. Why you think France sent vaccines for their nationa...(Read More)

Sustainably Yours: Surfonomics ‒ The Value of a Wave

You are correct. "Although surfing has long been seen as a pastime for slackers, beach bums and...(Read More)

Phuket marks 49 new local infections, 78 held after ATK tests

lelecuneo, I think I have found a picture of you - just google for "Lips that have touched alco...(Read More)

Chinese test kits given green light

Sometimes I imagine Thai officials, from village heads all the way up the Officialdom chain. Take of...(Read More)

Thais vaccinated outside Phuket can now get second shot

Christy Sweet, likely? It is/was just a idiot not100% working site as many foreigners experienced. T...(Read More)

Sandbox Express Bus extended, private vans now available to help tourists get off-island

Flights require a dozen ground staff, pilots, and cabin crew. Mini vans require just one sleepy dri...(Read More)

No proof of graft in kit buy, says ACT

So once again, master Kurt schools the rest of us on the intricacies of Thai culture, the workings o...(Read More)

Kratom inmates to walk free

So WHAT?! HEROIN inmate became miniXter and White-Powder EXPORT industry has bloomed since then,...(Read More)

Chinese test kits given green light

What else could you eXpect from a ministery that has close ties with Xinne the Pooh and is owns Xino...(Read More)

Kratom inmates to walk free

Gee, we have to liberate them before we have to pay them compensation. What hypocrisy from those who...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
EPL predictions
Subscribe to The Phuket News
SAii Laguna Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Amazing Thailand Expat Golf event - Aug 2021
Brightview Center
Thanyapura
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 