Phuket Town vendor gets hand caught in meat grinder

PHUKET: A 26-year-old vendor at a main fresh market in Phuket Town was rushed to hospital this morning (Jan 28) after his hand was caught in a meat grinder.

accidents
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 28 January 2022, 04:18PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Kusoldharm rescue workers were called to the Phuket City Municipality Fresh Market 2 on Ong Sim Phai Rd at about 9:30am.

On arriving at the market, they were quickly escorted to a stall where Ibrohem Arwae, 26, who sells beef and chicken meat at the market, with his right hand stuck in a grinder.

Unable to remove Mr Ibrohem’s hand from the machine, the rescue workers quickly removed the top section of the grinder, which took about 10 minutes, and rushed him to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Mr Ibrohem was fully conscious throughout the ordeal, even while he was being trolleyed to the ambulance with his hand still stuck in the grinder.

Thanandorn Kanchanapong, 32, a chicken vendor at the market, said that Mr Ibrohem has been working at the market for over 10 years.

QSI International School Phuket

“He has a butcher’s stall and grinds meat regularly,” Mr Thanandorn said.

"Today, he had already cleaned and finished working with the grinder at his shop, but then he had more meat to grind, so he borrowed a grinder from another chicken vendor,” he said.

“Maybe because he wasn’t being careful and not familiar with the grinder, or maybe because he is short, his hand slipped into the compartment where the meat is ground,” Mr Thanandorn said.

“Mr Ibrohem turned off the grinder and immediately pulled the plug himself. Other people working at the market came to help him but someone called the rescue workers after they could not free his hand after 10 minutes,” he added.

Rescue workers have yet to confirm the extent of injury to Mr Ibrohem’s hand.

Xi_Virus | 28 January 2022 - 16:33:37 

Do NOT harm animals, do NOT kill animals and do NOT eat animals. Animals were given a precious life exactly as you.

Go vegan before karma catches up with you. It's written in stars!

 

