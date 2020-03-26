Phuket Town vendor charged for price-gouging on hand sanitiser

PHUKET: Police arrested a man this morning (Mar 26) for charging illegally inflated prices for bottles of alcohol-based hand sanitiser at the Phuket Grocery supermarket centre in Phuket Town.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 26 March 2020, 07:56PM

Police inspect bottles of hand sanitiser at the Phuket Grocery mall in Phuket Town. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Col Sakchai Soonyong of the Phuket City Police along with Commercial Affairs Phuket office chief Sasiwimon Mongkhon and other officers arrived at the popular mall at about 10:30am.

The inspection followed police receiving a formal complaint filed by Jiraporn Mark, 38, who said she bought two bottles of alcohol which were priced at B309 each.

Lt Col Sakchai and Miss Sasiwimon found the offending stall and confirmed that the bottles of hand sanitiser were being sold at B309.

The regular price for the same size bottles of alcohol-based sanitiser was around B55-60 each, Lt Col Sakchai noted.

The shop owner, who police did not name, was charged with violating Section 29 of the Price of Goods and Services Act B.E. 2542 and will be punished under the Section 41 of the same act, Lt Col Sakchai said.

Section 41 of the act mandates a penalty of up to one year in prison or a fine of up to B140,000, or both. (See act here.)

The bottles of hand-sanitiser were seized as evidence.

Police and Commercial Affairs officers inspected other products at the store, and at other shops and stalls at the mall, but no other offences were announced.