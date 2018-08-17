THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Phuket Town ‘unofficial parking crew’ cleared by police to collect ‘tips’

PHUKET: Police have pulled in for questioning a motley crew of four men who have been collecting money from people parking their cars and motorbikes near the Robinson department store in Phuket Town, but say they the men at this stage have done nothing wrong.

By The Phuket News

Friday 17 August 2018, 01:30PM

The motley crew of unofficial parking attendants are clear to collect ’tips’ say police. Photo: Phuket City Police (faces obscured at police request)

Lt Col Pongpob Prasobphichai of the Phuket City Traffic Police told The Phuket News today (Aug 17) that he and a team of officers went to the scene yesterday evening after receiving complaints from the public that the men were collecting money as if they were city council workers.

“We arrived there at 6:15pm and saw the four men waving drivers in and out of parking spaces,” Col Pongpob said.

“The men did not threaten anyone and made no claims to be working for the city municipality. One of them had an ID tag around his neck, but it was only his Thai citizen ID card,” he said.

Col Pongpob noted that none of the complaints received reported any acts of intimidation, but officers took the four men in for questioning.

The men were named as Sombet Prasatsan, 47, Adisak Reuthong, 34, and Apichart Na Nakorn, 20, all from Phuket; and Jakkri Niemthong, 25, from Phang Nga.

Central Phuket

“We brought them to Phuket City Police Station and made a record of the incident. We also checked their backgrounds, but none of them have criminal records,” he said.

“The men explained that they were just making some extra money by chance after they finish full-time jobs each day, as there are no municipal workers there for collecting parking fees after 6pm,”he added.

As such, Col Pongpob said police were powerless to take any action against the men.

“All they do is help people to park. People don’t have to pay them anything, and if they do intimidate anyone, people can call 191 and we will charge them,” he said.

 

 

Jor12 | 18 August 2018 - 22:45:53 

Geez...by putting your own silly spin on the article, don't you people read or understand a simple article? Unbelievable!

Kurt | 18 August 2018 - 11:54:34 

Wow, a job you don't need a license, or register yourself for it? Sure there is a law or 2 missing?
That is new in Thailand.
Just 'co-operate' with the local police station and you work free as a bird.
A strange situation in town.

Pauly44 | 18 August 2018 - 08:35:20 

These idiots are quite obviously pretending to be council authorized parking officials, one moron even hanging his ID around his neck, they have no authority to be charging the public anything unless properly authorized to do so, police should be charging them accordingly they are not powerless just receiving a nice kickback, same old nonsense from these clowns.

Doneit | 18 August 2018 - 08:30:30 

Another cover up

Nasa12 | 17 August 2018 - 15:10:36 

Take a look in Rawai to 20 Bath for parkingin the public street close the pir.

