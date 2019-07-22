The parade will start at the old bus station at 7:30am, turn west onto Phang Nga Rd, right onto Montri Rd, left onto Thalang Rd and continue along Krabi Rd and onto Wichit Songkram Rd to Surakul Stadium.
The parade will comprise students from the six schools administered by Phuket City Municipality, altogether accounting for thousands of students.
An estimated 1,500 students are expected to take part in the parade tomorrow.
Only one lane of traffic will be closed for the parade route.
The parade is schedule to conclude at 9:30am.
Be the first to comment.