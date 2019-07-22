Phuket Town traffic to be affected by schools’ sports parade

PHUKET: Phuket City Municipality has announced that its annual schools’ sports parade will affect traffic in the heart of Phuket Town tomorrow (July 23).

By The Phuket News

Monday 22 July 2019, 11:52AM

An estimated 1,500 students are expected to take part in the parade through the heart of Phuket Town tomorrow (July 23). Image: Phuket City Municipality

The parade will start at the old bus station at 7:30am, turn west onto Phang Nga Rd, right onto Montri Rd, left onto Thalang Rd and continue along Krabi Rd and onto Wichit Songkram Rd to Surakul Stadium. The parade will comprise students from the six schools administered by Phuket City Municipality, altogether accounting for thousands of students. An estimated 1,500 students are expected to take part in the parade tomorrow. Only one lane of traffic will be closed for the parade route. The parade is schedule to conclude at 9:30am.