Phuket Town to suffer traffic disruptions for Vegetarian Festival preparations

Phuket Town to suffer traffic disruptions for Vegetarian Festival preparations

PHUKET: Two main roads through the heart of Phuket Town will suffer traffic disruptions over three days this week as Phuket City Municipality makes preparations for the upcoming Vegetarian Festival.

constructionculturetransport
By The Phuket News

Saturday 21 September 2019, 01:50PM

Image: Phuket City Municipality

Image: Phuket City Municipality

 

Phang Nga and Rassada Rd will undergo road improvements ahead of the main processions to parade through Phuket Town during the upcoming Phuket Vegetarian Festival, Phuket City Municipality said in an announcement posted today. (See here.)

The road works will be carried out each day from 8pm to 5am this coming Tuesday through Thursday (Sept 24-26), the announcement said.

“The work may affect traffic. Please do not park any vehicles along these roads while the work is carried out,” the announcement added.

An officer at the Phuket City Municipality call centre confirmed to The Phuket News that the section of Phang Nga Rd to be affected is from Yaowarat Rd to Thepkrasattri Rd.

People with concerns about how the road works may affect them were advised to call the Phuket City Municipality call centre at 1132.

 

 

 

 

