Phuket Town to be hit with major water shutoff

PHUKET: Many businesses and densely populated areas of Phuket Town will be hit by a major water shutoff next Monday (Sept 17) lasting through the night into Tuesday, the Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced.


By The Phuket News

Thursday 13 September 2018, 08:12AM

Huge areas of Phuket Town will be affected by the water shutoff. Photo: The Phuket News /file

The PWA in a statement issued yesterday (Sept 12) called for people in all affected areas to start storing reserve water supply as the shutoff will be in effect from 10am Monday through to 4am the next day.

The shutoff is due to repairs, maintenance and upgrades to electrical systems the PWA relies on to supply mains water throughout the town, and to carry repairs and maintenance to existing PWA facilities

The following areas will be affected:

1. Damrong Rd, from the PWA office to Phuket Provincial Court

2. Suthat Rd and all adjoining side streets

3. Montri Rd and all adjoining side streets

4. Luang Por Rd and all adjoining side streets

5. Thalang Rd from the Phuket Post Office to Thepkrasattri Rd

6. Phang Nga Rd, from the Stardard Chartered Bank building to the Shell petrol station

7. Deebuk Rd.

8. Phuket Rd, from the east side of the Standard Chartered Bank intersection to Saphan Hin, including Soi Surin, Soi Saensuk1, Soi Saensuk2, Soi Ko Pai and Soi Sapan Hin.

9. All along Surin Rd and all adjoining side streets

10. All along Sri Suthat Rd and all adjoining side streets

11. All along Sri Sena Rd and all adjoining side streets

12. all along Anuphas Phuketkarn Rd and all adjoining side streets

13. Tah Reua Rd and all adjoining side streets

14. Tilok-U-Thit Rd 1, Tilok-U-Thit Rd 2

15. Nimit Rd and all adjoining side streets

16. Ong Sim Phai Rd and all adjoining side streets

17. Thungka Rd and all adjoining side streets

18. Mae Luan Rd and all adjoining side streets
19. Wichit Songkram Rd, from Patiphat Rd to Phuketthaihua Asean Wittaya School and all adjoining side streets

20. Patana Rd and all adjoining side streets

21. Soi Lorong

22. Patiphat Rd, from the ‘Khao Rang Intersection’ to Jui Tui Shrine

23. Ranong Rd, from Jui Tui Shrine to Ranong Rd

24. Yaowarat Rd, from the Phuket Merlin Hotel to Phuket Technical College

25. Damrong Rd, from Satree Phuket School to Satree Phuket School Intersection

26. Palian Rd and all adjoining side streets

27. Phu Yai Baan Rd and all adjoining side streets

28. Kamnan Rd and all adjoining side streets

29. Narisorn Rd and all adjoining side streets

30. Ruampattana Rd and all adjoining side streets

31. Trang Rd and all adjoining side streets

32. Amphur Rd and all adjoining side streets

 

“Please collect any water you require. It is expected that the water may have some discolouration after the repairs. We will complete the works as soon as possible. We apologise for an inconvenience,” the PWA statement said.

For more information, please call the Phuket PWA at 076-319173, 082-7901634 or the PWA hotline 1662.

 

 

