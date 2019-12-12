Phuket Town temple to receive bone fragments of revered monks in auspicious six-day ceremony

PHUKET: A series of auspicious ceremonies over six days to observe the formal installation of bone fragments of four deeply revered Thai monks at a temple in Phuket Town began today (Dec 12). The ceremonies include a street procession through the heart of Phuket Town on Sunday.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 12 December 2019, 01:04PM

The ceremonies include a street procession through the heart of Phuket Town on Sunday. Map: Yandex Maps

The bone fragments to be installed are of four deeply revered Thai Buddhist monks. Image: PR Dept

The bone fragments will be installed at a new pagoda built at Wat Charoen Samanakit, located along the road up to the monkey viewpoint on Toh Sae Hill. Photo: PR Dept

The bone fragments are to be installed at a new pagoda at Wat Charoen Samanakit, locally known as Wat Lang San, located along Soi Toh Sae, the road up to the monkey viewpoint on Toh Sae Hill.

The pagoda has been dedicated the name of Thesrangsi Yannasampanno Nusorn Pagoda, after two of the monks whose bone fragments will be installed there.

Construction of the pagoda began in 2015 and was completed earlier this year, Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana explained at a press conference held yesterday (Dec 11) to announce the auspicious occasion.

The two monks the pagoda has been named after are Luang Phu Thes Thesrangsi and Luang Ta Mahabao Yannasampanno.

Luang Phu Thes Thesrangsi was born in Udon Thani on April 26, 1902 and passed away at 92 years old in Sakhon Nakhon on Dec 17, 1994.

He came to Phuket in 1950 and spent 15 years teaching and practising Dhamma. He was known as the first Dhammayuttika Nikaya, or “Thai Forest Tradition Monk”, in Phuket.

Luang Ta Mahabao Yannasampanno was born on August 12, 1913 and died on January 30, 2011. He was one of the best known Thai Buddhist monks of the late 20th and early 21st centuries. Many Thai people considered him as a master of the Thai Forest Tradition monk practices. Some people believed he even had magical powers.

The other two monks whose bone fragments are to be installed at the pagoda are Luang Phu Man Phurithatto and Luang Phu Sao Kantasuelo.

Luang Phu Man Phurithatto was born in 1870 and died in 1949. He is renowned as the teacher of revered monks Luang Phu Thes and Luang Ta Mahabao.

Luang Phu Sao Kantasuelo, who was born on Nov 2, 1859, and died on Feb 3, 1942, is renowned as the teacher of Luang Phu Man Phurithatto.

The six days of ceremonies will include “Buad Nakkhamma” Dhamma sessions and seminars by high-ranking monks to explain the principles and practices of Dhamma.

A highlight of the ceremonies will be a street procession on Sunday (Dec 15), when the bone fragments will be carried from Queen Sirikit Park to Wat Lang San, followed by a ceremony to “invite” the bones to placed in the pagoda.

The procession will be in four sections, in total comprising more than 200 people.

The ceremony to physically place the bone fragments in the pagoda will begin at 10am on Monday, to be followed by a ceremony of celebration in the afternoon.

There will also be a memorial ceremony for Luang Phu Thes Thesrangsi and an exhibition about the pagoda and Buddhism on display at the temple.

Phuket City Traffic Police Chief Lt Col Pongpop Prasoppichai has urged all motorists not joining the street procession on Sunday to keep clear of the area to avoid delays.

“The roads will not be closed, but traffic will be affected,” Lt Col Pongpop said.

“The procession will occupy the left lanes of the main roads that it will travel along from 8am to 10am,” he added.

The procession will begin at Queen Sirikit Park, continue west along Thalang Rd, turn north onto Yaowarat Rd, turn right onto Dibuk Rd, turn left onto Surin Rd and pass Phuket Provincial Hall to Wat Charoen Samanakit.

Some 30 police officers will be posted along the route for safety and to ensure traffic delays are kept to a minimum, Lt Col Pongpop said.