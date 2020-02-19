Phuket Town steams ahead with 22nd Phuket Food Festival

PHUKET: The 22nd Phuket Food Festival 2020 will get underway on Feb 27 and continue through to Mar 4, Phuket Town Deputy Mayor Kawee Tansuktanon announced yesterday (Feb 18).

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 19 February 2020, 04:42PM

Attendees at the press launch for the 22nd Phuket Food Festival yesterday were treated to samples of some tasty dishes. Photo: PR Dept

The fair, to be held at Saphan Hin Park from Feb 27 to Mar 4, will have chairs set for 1,000 diners, Phuket Town Deputy Mayor Kawee Tansuktanon announced yesterday (Feb 18). Photo: PR Dept

The fair will be held at Saphan Hin Park, with chairs set for 1,000 diners, Mr Kawee told a press conference held in Phuket Town.

The event is being held to boost the support and promote local restaurants, and to attract foreign tourists and local residents to try local dishes and delicacies – and to uphold Phuket Town’s status as a “City of Gastronomy” as bestowed by Unesco in 2015, Mr Kawee added.

Phuket Food Vendors Association President Sucha Liewrungroj explained that the annual fair will get underway with a grand opening ceremony at 6:30pm.

Mr Sucha also said that special efforts were being made to make this year’s event environmentally friendly by having different bins set out to separate different types of trash – and banning the use of foam and plastic containers.

“Some stalls will give customers who bring their own containers a B5 discount,” he said.

“There will be more than 100 booths offering interesting foods at the festival, such as local Phuket dishes, fresh seafood and healthy foods. More than 1,000 seats will be also arranged for people to sit down and enjoy their food,” he explained.

During the seven-day festival, a large board will be installed for people to write messages of support for Chinese people struggling to cope with the outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), Mr Sucha added.