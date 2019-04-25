THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Phuket Town rolls out emergency water supply

PHUKET: Phuket City Municipality last night (Apr 24) began rolling out water trucks to provide emergency water to residents without mains water supply in the Hatnanivech area on the east side of town – the first such deployment of emergency water supplies in Phuket Town.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 25 April 2019, 12:44PM

The Phuket City Municipality water supply division last night made their first deliveries of emergency water supply to Hatnanivech village on the east side of Phuket Town. Photo: Phuket City Municipality water supply division

Patcharawut Prompan of the Phuket City Municipality water supply division explained that last night was the first such delivery. The area affected is located just behind the Phuket Provincial Hospital.

“So far we have delivered emergency water supplies to only Hatnanivech village. We asked villagers to have their water containers placed by the side of the road at 6pm, so our water trucks could come along and fill them,” he said.

Two trucks were deployed to the village last night: one 10-wheeled truck carrying 12,000 litres of water, and a six-wheeled truck carrying 8,000L, Mr Patcharawut explained.

“We served only about 20 houses, not the whole village, as only some streets in the village did not have any running water,” he said.

“We ill go back to deliver tonight, and every night, until normal water supply resumes,” he added.

Mr Patcharawut confirmed that the Phuket City Municipality water supply division had not yet been called to deliver emergency water to other locations throughout Phuket Town, but were ready to respond if needed.

Water rations are now being considered. “we are discussing that at a meeting this morning,” he said.

Phuket Town Mayor Somjai Suwansupana has twice warned residents that water rations will be introduced if the council needs to take urgent measures to conserve water use. (See stories here and here.)

“If the amount of raw water is not enough, Phuket City Municipality will have to reduce the water using pressure from 10am to 5pm and from 10pm to 5am each day,” Mayor Somjai explained.

“This may cause people in some areas, such as far from water-supply points or in high areas, to have less water and possibly no water flowing at some times.

“If people do need urgent supply of water, please call the (Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation) DDPM hotline 199 or Phuket City Municipality at 076-211111 or the Phuket City Municipality hotline 1132 for help,” she said.

Water distribution points will be set up at three locations in Phuket Town: 1) DDPM office on Kra Rd; 2) DDPM office near the corner of Soi Pha-niang and Yaowarat Rd; and 3) Phuket City Water Plant at Suan Luang Park, Mayor Somjai said.

“We ask for cooperation from all the people to save water and keep a container of water to use during any water outages.

“And please notify the Water Supply Division at Phuket City Municipality at 076-211130 if you see any broken water mains,” she urged.

 

 

