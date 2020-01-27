Phuket Town roads to close for Chinese New Year parade

PHUKET: Motorists are being urged to avoid certain roads in the heart of Phuket Town tomorrow (Jan 28) as a major street procession is being held to honour Guan Yin, the Chinese Goddess of Mercy, as a part of Chinese New Year celebrations.

Chineseculturetransport

By The Phuket News

Monday 27 January 2020, 05:29PM

The procession will start at the Put Cho Shirne on Phuthorn Rd at 3pm and conclude at the 72nd Anniversary Queen Sirikit Park on Thalang Rd, explained Phuket City Municipality official Wathakarn Intharat.

Roads to be closed to traffic while the procession proceeds include Soi Phuthorn, the northbound lane of Bangkok Rd, Suriyadej Circle, and Yaowarat Rd from the roundabout northward to Thalang Rd, Mr Wathakarn said.

Both lanes of Thalang Rd, from Yaowarat Rd to Queen Sirikit Park, will be closed, he added.

“The roads will be closed until the procession reached its destination. It may take around 30 minutes,” Mr Wathakarn said.

“Please avoid using the routes and plan alternative routes before traveling,” he added.

Capt Surachart Chainarong of the Phuket City Traffic Police has already warned that some roads in Phuket Town will be closed, in full or in part, or have parking prohibited along them, from 3pm to midnight from Jan 30 to Feb 1.

Roads to be affected include Thalang Rd, Soi Rommanee, a part of Krabi Rd, Phang Nga Rd, Soi Pradit, a part of Takua Pa Rd, Thepkrasattri Rd and Phuket Rd.

“Please check before travelling to this area, because these roads around the events will be busy,” he said. (See story here.)