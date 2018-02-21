The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Phuket Town roads to close for Chinese New Year ‘Back to the Past’ festival

PHUKET: Several roads in heart of Phuket Town will be closed in the afternoons and at night during the three days of the “Chinese New Year – Back to the Past” festival, which begins today (Feb 21).

Wednesday 21 February 2018, 12:55PM

The map as provided by Phuket City Municipality.
The map as provided by Phuket City Municipality.

The three-day Phuket festival, which concludes on Friday (Feb 23), comes five days after the Chinese New Year festival elsewhere began throughout the country – and around the world – with the Lunar New Year last Friday (Feb 16).

According to an official notice issued by Phuket City Municipality, the following roads will be closed on today, tomorrow and Friday as follows:

 

1. Thalang Rd, from Montri Rd to Yaowarat Rd, including Soi Rommanee:

  • At 3pm – No parking - City law enforcement officers will clear all parked vehicles
  • At 4pm to 5pm – Closed to general traffic, still open for vendors to deliver goods
  • At 4pm – Closed to general traffic, only public transport vehicles allowed to pass through
  • At 5pm – Closed to all traffic

 

2. Krabi Rd, from Yaowarat Rd to Satun Rd

  • At 3pm – No parking - City law enforcement officers will clear all parked vehicles
  • At 4pm to 5pm – Closed to general traffic, still open for vendors to deliver goods
  • At 4pm – Closed to general traffic, only public transport vehicles allowed to pass through
  • At 5pm – Closed to all traffic

 

3. Phang Nga Rd, from Takua Pa Rd to Soi Pradit

C and C Marine
  • At 3pm – No parking - City law enforcement officers will clear all parked vehicles
  • At 4pm to 5pm – Closed to general traffic, still open for vendors to deliver goods
  • At 4pm – Closed to general traffic, only public transport vehicles allowed to pass through
  • At 5pm – Closed to all traffic

 

4. Thepkrasattri Rd – Phuket Rd, from Dibuk Rd to Rassada Rd

  • At 3pm – No parking - City law enforcement officers will clear all parked vehicles
  • At 4pm to 5pm – Closed to general traffic, still open for vendors to deliver goods
  • At 5pm – Closed to all traffic

 

5. Dibuk Rd, Limelight Avenue Phuket

At 4pm to midnight (type of traffic closure not specified).

 

All roads affected will reopen to traffic at midnight, confirmed the notice.

People visiting Phuket Town to attend the festival have been advised to make use of the parking spaces available at the following locales:

  • Kajornrangsan Temple
  • Pud Jor Chinese Shrine
  • Mongkol Nimit Temple
  • Wichitsangkaram Temple
  • Mei Zhou Phuket Hotel (spaces available beside the hotel)
  • Phuket Trickeye Museum
  • Daeng Plaza Hotel (spaces available beside the hotel)
  • Limelight Avenue Phuket
  • Phuket Municipality
  • CAT Telecom office
  • TOT office
  • The 72nd Anniversary Queen Sirikit Park (also known as Dragon Park)

 

 
