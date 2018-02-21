Phuket Town roads to close for Chinese New Year ‘Back to the Past’ festival PHUKET: Several roads in heart of Phuket Town will be closed in the afternoons and at night during the three days of the “Chinese New Year – Back to the Past” festival, which begins today (Feb 21). culture Chinese tourism transport The Phuket News Wednesday 21 February 2018, 12:55PM The map as provided by Phuket City Municipality. The three-day Phuket festival, which concludes on Friday (Feb 23), comes five days after the Chinese New Year festival elsewhere began throughout the country – and around the world – with the Lunar New Year last Friday (Feb 16). According to an official notice issued by Phuket City Municipality, the following roads will be closed on today, tomorrow and Friday as follows: 1. Thalang Rd, from Montri Rd to Yaowarat Rd, including Soi Rommanee: At 3pm – No parking - City law enforcement officers will clear all parked vehicles

At 4pm to 5pm – Closed to general traffic, still open for vendors to deliver goods

At 4pm – Closed to general traffic, only public transport vehicles allowed to pass through

At 5pm – Closed to all traffic 2. Krabi Rd, from Yaowarat Rd to Satun Rd At 3pm – No parking - City law enforcement officers will clear all parked vehicles

At 4pm to 5pm – Closed to general traffic, still open for vendors to deliver goods

At 4pm – Closed to general traffic, only public transport vehicles allowed to pass through

At 5pm – Closed to all traffic 3. Phang Nga Rd, from Takua Pa Rd to Soi Pradit At 3pm – No parking - City law enforcement officers will clear all parked vehicles

At 4pm to 5pm – Closed to general traffic, still open for vendors to deliver goods

At 4pm – Closed to general traffic, only public transport vehicles allowed to pass through

At 5pm – Closed to all traffic 4. Thepkrasattri Rd – Phuket Rd, from Dibuk Rd to Rassada Rd At 3pm – No parking - City law enforcement officers will clear all parked vehicles

At 4pm to 5pm – Closed to general traffic, still open for vendors to deliver goods

At 5pm – Closed to all traffic 5. Dibuk Rd, Limelight Avenue Phuket At 4pm to midnight (type of traffic closure not specified). All roads affected will reopen to traffic at midnight, confirmed the notice. People visiting Phuket Town to attend the festival have been advised to make use of the parking spaces available at the following locales: Kajornrangsan Temple

Pud Jor Chinese Shrine

Mongkol Nimit Temple

Wichitsangkaram Temple

Mei Zhou Phuket Hotel (spaces available beside the hotel)

Phuket Trickeye Museum

Daeng Plaza Hotel (spaces available beside the hotel)

Limelight Avenue Phuket

Phuket Municipality

CAT Telecom office

TOT office

