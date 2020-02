Phuket Town road to close for resurfacing

PHUKET:Phuket City Municipality has announced that Virapong Hongyok Rd in Phuket Town will be closed to traffic on Friday (Feb 7) and Sunday (Feb 9) as work is carried out on renewing the road surface.

constructiontransport

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 5 February 2020, 10:50AM

Virapong Hongyok Rd, which runs from Phang Nga Rd to the Nimit Circle (also called the Seahorse Circle) near Phuket Grocery, will be closed from 1pm-2:30pm on Friday, and from 8am -midday on Sunday.

A section of Anuphas Phuketkarn Rd will also be affected will the roadworks are being carried out.

In its announcement, Phuket City Municipality apologised for any inconvenience caused.

For more information call the municipality’s hotline at 1132.