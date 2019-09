Phuket Town road to close for Moon Cake Festival

PHUKET: Phuket City Municipality today (Sept 12) announced that Thalang Rd in Phuket Town will be closed tomorrow (Sept 13) due to the Phuket Moon Cake Festival, also known elsewhere as the traditional Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival.

transporttourismcultureChinese

By The Phuket News

Thursday 12 September 2019, 04:58PM

Image: Phuket City Municipality

Thalang Rd will be closed from 4pm to midnight, from the Tourism Authority of Thailand Phuket office next to Queen Sirikit Park to Thepkrasattri Rd, the municipality announced.

Festivities will also be held at at Queen Sirikit Park, including cultural performances and a junior beauty pageant.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused while the festival is carried out,” the notice read.

For more information about the festival, call 076-214306 (Phuket City Municipality).