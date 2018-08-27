THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket Town road closures announced for Por Tor parade

PHUKET: The Phuket Public Relations Department has announced that some roads in Phuket Town will be closed today for the Por Tor parade.

transporttourism
By The Phuket News

Monday 27 August 2018, 11:01AM

The road closures will be in effect from 12:20pm today (Aug 27). Photo: PR Dept

The road closures will be in effect from 12:20pm today (Aug 27). Photo: PR Dept

The road closures will be in effect from 12:20pm today (Aug 27).

“The procession of the red turtles will begin at 12:20pm from Queen Sirikit Park on Thalang Rd. The procession will then turn left onto Phuket Road, pass the Charter Bank building and then turn right onto Rassada Road where they will head to the Suriyadech Circle.

“The procession will end at the fresh market on Ranong Rd,” the PR Dept statement said.

Please avoid this route during this time. We apologise for any inconvenience, the added.

The annual Por Tor Festival, known throughout the Southeast Asia as the 'Hungry Ghost Festival’, got underway on Thursday (Aug 23) and will continue through Sept 9. (See story here.)

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety
Gold Coast Mayor pitches for direct Phuket flights
Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April
Driver recovered from wreck as van goes off-road on Patong Hill
Bangkok Airways removes planned Phuket-Yangon direct flights from schedules
THAI shifts Phuket-Hong Kong flights to Thai Smile
No laws covering ATV safety, say Phuket Tourist Police
Thai Transport Minister joins tripartite meet in Phuket in push for ‘green transport’
Saudi Arabian tourist dies from injuries in Phuket ATV plunge
Governor lowers boom on Phuket tour boat safety
Phuket tourist almost severs tongue in ATV accident
Minivan owner, driver face punishment for ‘racetrack’ ride to Phuket
Phuket light rail to be completed by ‘about 2023’, says Vice Governor
Phuket airport to hold bomb simulation training drill
Phuket Opinion: Passing the baton

 

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Lofty Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Dream Beach Club
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Tile-it

 