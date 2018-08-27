Phuket Town road closures announced for Por Tor parade

PHUKET: The Phuket Public Relations Department has announced that some roads in Phuket Town will be closed today for the Por Tor parade.

By The Phuket News

Monday 27 August 2018, 11:01AM

The road closures will be in effect from 12:20pm today (Aug 27). Photo: PR Dept

The road closures will be in effect from 12:20pm today (Aug 27). “The procession of the red turtles will begin at 12:20pm from Queen Sirikit Park on Thalang Rd. The procession will then turn left onto Phuket Road, pass the Charter Bank building and then turn right onto Rassada Road where they will head to the Suriyadech Circle. “The procession will end at the fresh market on Ranong Rd,” the PR Dept statement said. Please avoid this route during this time. We apologise for any inconvenience, the added. The annual Por Tor Festival, known throughout the Southeast Asia as the 'Hungry Ghost Festival’, got underway on Thursday (Aug 23) and will continue through Sept 9. (See story here.)