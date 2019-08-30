THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket Town restaurant suffers heavy damage from fire

Phuket Town restaurant suffers heavy damage from fire

PHUKET: An electrical short circuit is suspected of starting a fire at a closed restaurant in Samkong, on the north side of Phuket Town, this afternoon (Aug 30).

Friday 30 August 2019, 05:35PM

Firefighters took just 10 minutes to extinguish the fire, which is believd to have been started by an electrical short circuit. Screengrab: Anit Jenrop /Kusoldham Phuket Foundation

Firefighters were called to the scene, Ja Rerrn Jai B.E 2561 restaurant on Yaowarat Rd Soi 1 (see map below), just before 3:40pm.

The fire had already been extinguished by the time police arrived, explained, Lt Col Suchart Meelampong of the Phuket City Police.

Firefighters said they had the fire under control in about 10 minutes, he added.

“There were no injures or deaths from the fire, as the restaurant was closed at the time,” Col Suchart said.

Laguna Golf Phuket

“I think the fire might have been caused by an electrical short circuit,” he added.

“There is lot of damage, but it is too early estimate the value of the damage done,” Col Suchart noted.

“I still have yet to inspect the building. The restaurant owner has already arrived to start inspecting the damage,” Col Suchart added.

