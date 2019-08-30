Firefighters were called to the scene, Ja Rerrn Jai B.E 2561 restaurant on Yaowarat Rd Soi 1 (see map below), just before 3:40pm.
The fire had already been extinguished by the time police arrived, explained, Lt Col Suchart Meelampong of the Phuket City Police.
Firefighters said they had the fire under control in about 10 minutes, he added.
“There were no injures or deaths from the fire, as the restaurant was closed at the time,” Col Suchart said.
“I think the fire might have been caused by an electrical short circuit,” he added.
“There is lot of damage, but it is too early estimate the value of the damage done,” Col Suchart noted.
“I still have yet to inspect the building. The restaurant owner has already arrived to start inspecting the damage,” Col Suchart added.
