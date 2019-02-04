PHUKET: Residents throughout Phuket Town are being asked to pay extra attention to fire safety concerns amid the upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations, which will get underway tomorrow (Feb 5).

By The Phuket News

Monday 4 February 2019, 03:29PM

A notice issued by Phuket City Municipality today called for residents to beware fires started by wayward firecrackers and fireworks, and reminded drivers to make way for fire trucks in traffic.

“During Chinese New Year 2019 on Feb 4-6, Thai people of Chinese descent will observe traditional worshiping of their ancestors and sacred objects by burning incense candles, making offerings by burning silver and gold paper, and lighting firecrackers at shrines, many of which are located in residential areas across Phuket,” the notice said.

“There will be celebrations with a lot of fireworks. If these are not kept under good control, they can result in fire accidents,” the notice warned.

Phuket City Municipality urged residents to be wary of fire and to observe the following safety recommendations:

1. Do not leave any cooker still alight unattended;

2. After cooking is finished, ensure the flames are out and close the valve at the gas tank completely before leaving home;

3. Do not let children play with the cookers, matches, lamps, incense, candles and fireworks;

4. Do not smoke in places where smoking is prohibited;

5. Do not light any types of fireworks near houses, especially those with roofs made from flammable materials such as thatch;

6. Do not have prayer altars near the bed or close to a wall made from flammable materials.

7. Overgrown grass in residential areas must be cut back or cleared

8. Do not use fuses rated higher than the electrical wiring;

9. Houses with security bars over windows and doors must have a fire escape that can be opened from inside the house and family members must know and practice fire drills;

10. Eliminate unnecessary clutter inside and outside the home.

If you hear sirens and/or see red flashing lights from an emergency vehicle, we request your cooperation by driving away or pulling over to the left as soon as possible to make way for emergency vehicles to pass.

In the event of a fire, please notify the fire department or Disaster Prevention and Mitigation on 199 or 076-211111 and 076-212457.

An additional notice from Phuket City Municipality advised people of the following:

1. All drivers of vehicles must pull over to the left side of the road immediately when safe to do so.

2. Anyone walking on the road during when a fire truck is passing must rush to a footpath for their own safety.

3. While the fire department are working on a site, all vehicles are banned from crossing the water line.