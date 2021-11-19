Phuket Town residents warned of flooding as canal water level rises

PHUKET: Residents in low-lying areas along the banks of Klong Bang Yai, which runs through the heart of Phuket Town, have been warned to keep an eye on the rising water level in the canal in case the canal breaks its banks.

weatherSafety

By The Phuket News

Friday 19 November 2021, 05:33PM

Phuket Town Deputy Mayor Supachok La-ongpetch explained that local officers from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) had received forecasts and alerts of flash flooding in at-risk areas, especially during the high tides from today through Sunday (Nov 19-21).

The warning follows heavy rains across the island earlier this week, from which runoff will be making its way into the natural water streams over the same period, he added.

“​​Phuket City Municipality has prepared and notified people living along the canal to watch out for water levels rising above 3.3 metres [in the canal] from 10am to 11pm between Nov 18-20 this year due to the high sea level situation,” Mr Supachok said.

“This may cause flooding of houses in the Phuket City Municipality area. We ask people in risk areas to lift their belongings to high ground and closely monitor the water situation from the government,” Mr Supachok said.

Phuket City Municipality and the DDPM-Phuket office have deployed teams to monitor the water level in the canal and prepared sandbags to support people whose homes may become flooded, he added.

People experiencing flooding of their homes can contact the DDPM office in Phuket Town, or Phuket Municipality, for immediate assistance by calling 076-211111 or the hotlines 199 or 1132, Mr Supachock assured.