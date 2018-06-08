FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket Town residents seek flood-prevention assistance

The issue of floods on Soi Phaniang off Yaowarat Rd in Talad Yai were discussed at a meeting held yesterday (June 7) at Phuket City Hall led by Phuket Vice Governor Thawornwat Kongkaew together with Muang Phuket District Chief Wigrom Jaktee, Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phuket office Director Prapan Kanprasang and officials from relevant local government offices.

weatherThe Phuket News

Friday 8 June 2018, 03:12PM

Phuket Vice Governor Thawornwat Kongkaew. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Vice Governor Thawornwat Kongkaew. Photo: PR Dept

This image shows the area affected by floods. Photo: PR Dept

This image shows the area affected by floods. Photo: PR Dept

According to a report issued by the Phuket PR Department yesterday, a large number of residents from Soi Phaniang complained off flooding problems following Tuesday’s weather.

V/Gov Thawornwat said that following the from Soi Phaniang residents he has urged the relevant government offices to quickly install pumps in the area as a short-term resolution the problem.

He also advised the Phuket Provincial Office of Public Works and Town and Country Planning to seek a budget for a long-term solution to floods occurring in the area.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 08 June 2018 - 16:08:23 

Phuket citizens can forget about flood assistance, yesterday the sleeping/snoozing NLA guys in BKK, earning 1.3 miilion per year!( see photos BP) voted for increase national security budget 2019 ( army stuff) 20.14%. Water management and quality of life budget thai people was decreased 6.6%.
Tanks, armoured cars and submarines are chosen by population representatives ( Bangkok Post)

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach
Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave
Flights redirected as heavy rains belt Phuket Airport
Desperate search for children in Thai cave presses into fourth night
Additional CCTVs, Koh Racha safety discussed at Phuket officials meeting
Rising water obstructs cave search of trapped students, coach
Divers enter flooded cave in search of missing students
Phuket Opinion: A mild disaster
Phuket mops up after storm, damage cost rises
Phuket landslide risk areas hit new map
Chinese tourist, 30, drowns off Phuket, two saved
Captain, crew in deadly Indonesia ferry disaster detained
Boy, 1, safe after Thai Navy medevac amid wild storm conditions
Power supply restored to main areas in Patong
French expat, 78, found safe in Phuket after dinghy gets lost in storm

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Tile-it
Lofty Phuket
International Law office of Ake and Associates
Chattha
The Boathouse Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Kantok Restaurant
My Physio By Kanitta

 