The issue of floods on Soi Phaniang off Yaowarat Rd in Talad Yai were discussed at a meeting held yesterday (June 7) at Phuket City Hall led by Phuket Vice Governor Thawornwat Kongkaew together with Muang Phuket District Chief Wigrom Jaktee, Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phuket office Director Prapan Kanprasang and officials from relevant local government offices.

weatherThe Phuket News

Friday 8 June 2018, 03:12PM

According to a report issued by the Phuket PR Department yesterday, a large number of residents from Soi Phaniang complained off flooding problems following Tuesday’s weather.

V/Gov Thawornwat said that following the from Soi Phaniang residents he has urged the relevant government offices to quickly install pumps in the area as a short-term resolution the problem.

He also advised the Phuket Provincial Office of Public Works and Town and Country Planning to seek a budget for a long-term solution to floods occurring in the area.