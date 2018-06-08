According to a report issued by the Phuket PR Department yesterday, a large number of residents from Soi Phaniang complained off flooding problems following Tuesday’s weather.
V/Gov Thawornwat said that following the from Soi Phaniang residents he has urged the relevant government offices to quickly install pumps in the area as a short-term resolution the problem.
He also advised the Phuket Provincial Office of Public Works and Town and Country Planning to seek a budget for a long-term solution to floods occurring in the area.
Kurt | 08 June 2018 - 16:08:23