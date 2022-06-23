Phuket Town residents complain about ’restaurant’ late night music

PHUKET: Local residents in the Phoonpon area in Phuket Town have filed formal complaints over a popular local restaurant playing loud music past 2am.

healtheconomics

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 23 June 2022, 03:53PM

Ms Tik points to James Garden on Phoonpon Soi 7, which has been playing loud music past 2am. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

One local resident, Tik Namsomati, explained that complaints about the noise had been filed with Phuket City Municipality for three months, but still no action has been taken.

The restaurant, James Garden on Phoonpon Soi 7, is also reportedly trading without the appropriate licence, which officials have told her they are powerless to do anything about.

“The later at night, the louder it gets. We are unable to sleep until 2am, often later,” Ms Tik said.

“We [at her house] have to get up at 6-7am each day. My mother has to take sleeping pills to get to sleep,” she said.

Ms Tik said the officer she had filed her complaints with told her that he had looked into the complaint.

The restaurant was reportedly operating without a licence, but he was powerless to do anything about it.

“In the end he suggested that we complain to the media as it might get results quicker,” she said.

Ms Anong Ead-oui, owner of the popular Bak Kut Teh shop nearby, which she has operated for 25 years, said that she understood that the operators of the night venue needed to make a living, especially in the current economic climate, but that the volume should be turned down late at night.

“If the municipality is forced to do anything, it might force the restaurant to close or stop it from providing any music because it does not have the proper licence. Just ask them to turn down the volume, that would be okay,” she said.

Phuket City Mayor Sarot Angkhanapilas said the municipality was aware of the issue and was in the process issuing an order to ban the venue from providing any music as entertainment as the venue has not been issued the appropriate licence.