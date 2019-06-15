Kata Rocks
Phuket Town raid nets 500g of ya ice

PHUKET: A team of Phuket City Police on Tuesday (June 11) arrested a 28-year-old Thai man in Phuket Town who was found in possession of over 500g of crystal methamphetamine and 21 methamphetamine pills.

drugscrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 16 June 2019, 11:53AM

The suspect was charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The suspect was charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Officers led by Capt Teerasak Naeasri arrested Weerachayapol Kittikunakarn at a house in Soi Yaowarat 2/2 off Yaowarat Rd in Phuket Town.

During Me Weerachayapol's arrest police seized from the suspect nine plastic bags filled with crystal methamphetamine (ya ice) totaling 500.72g and one bag filled with orange methamphetamine pills (ya bah) totaling 21 pills.

A white Honda City car, a black Samsung mobile phone and red scales were also seized as evidence.

Mr Weerachayapol  was taken to Phuket City Police Station for legal proceedings. The man has already been charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

 

 

