PHUKET: Phuket City Council has started taking serious steps to keep the footpaths throughout the town clear of vendors’ stalls and illegally parked motorbikes.



By The Phuket News

Saturday 8 June 2019, 12:29PM

Officers began removing any objects that encroached onto the public footpaths throughout the town. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Officers from the law enforcement division of Phuket City Municipality started their campaign at 9am on Thursday (June 6), clearing all obstructions from the footpaths along Yaowarat Rd.

Ordered removed from the sidewalks were vendors encroaching onto the public walkways, and illegally parked vehicles.

The officers warned those caught that further infringements would see them fined up to B2,000.

Any obstructions that officers could not immediately find people responsible for were simply moved.

“We ask for co-operation from everyone to make sure the footpaths and the sides of the roads are kept clear of any obstructions, such as from vendors or by people parking on the footpaths or illegally beside the road (in red-white no standing zones),” said an announcement issued by Phuket City Municipality this week.

“This is for safety, for the community and for maintaining orderliness – and keeps the footpaths clear for peolpe to walk along,” the announcement added.

People were invited to report any such obstructions by calling the Phuket City Municipality hotline at Tel. 1132.