Phuket Town night venues raided for new normal precautions

PHUKET: A task force of officials, including police and health officials, conducted a series of inspections of night venues in Phuket Town last night (June 23) to ensure they were complying with the health guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

COVID-19health

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 24 June 2020, 10:59AM

All three venues raided last night were found to be complying with the ‘new normal’ health regulations. Photo: Phuket Provincial Narcotics Control Management Center

All three venues raided last night were found to be complying with the ‘new normal’ health regulations. Photo: Phuket Provincial Narcotics Control Management Center

All three venues raided last night were found to be complying with the ‘new normal’ health regulations. Photo: Phuket Provincial Narcotics Control Management Center

All three venues raided last night were found to be complying with the ‘new normal’ health regulations. Photo: Phuket Provincial Narcotics Control Management Center

All three venues raided last night were found to be complying with the ‘new normal’ health regulations. Photo: Phuket Provincial Narcotics Control Management Center

All three venues raided last night were found to be complying with the ‘new normal’ health regulations. Photo: Phuket Provincial Narcotics Control Management Center

All three venues raided last night were found to be complying with the ‘new normal’ health regulations. Photo: Phuket Provincial Narcotics Control Management Center

All three venues raided last night were found to be complying with the ‘new normal’ health regulations. Photo: Phuket Provincial Narcotics Control Management Center

All three venues raided last night were found to be complying with the ‘new normal’ health regulations. Photo: Phuket Provincial Narcotics Control Management Center

All three venues raided last night were found to be complying with the ‘new normal’ health regulations. Photo: Phuket Provincial Narcotics Control Management Center

All three venues raided last night were found to be complying with the ‘new normal’ health regulations. Photo: Phuket Provincial Narcotics Control Management Center

All three venues raided last night were found to be complying with the ‘new normal’ health regulations. Photo: Phuket Provincial Narcotics Control Management Center

All three venues raided last night were found to be complying with the ‘new normal’ health regulations. Photo: Phuket Provincial Narcotics Control Management Center

The team was led by Siripong Leeprasit of the Phuket Provincial Narcotics Control Management Center, together with his deputy Thongchai Rattanadet.

Joining the inspections were Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) of the Muang Phuket District Office Waratchaya Prasitranun, officers from the Phuket Public Health Office and Phuket City Police, as well as 16 members of the Territorial Defense Volunteers (OrSor) and even security personnel from the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command.

The inspections began at 8:30pm and targetted three alcohol-serving venues operating under restaurant licences: Ther restaurant, on the west side of Nimit Circle (also called the “Seahorse Circle”); Ploenjit on Chana Charoen Rd, also near Nimit Circle; and The Column Phuket on Takuapa Rd.

All three venues were found to be enforcing the health guidelines, said Mr Thongchai.

“All three places had space between tables for social distancing and the body temperatures of people were checked before they were allowed to enter the venues. Staffers wore face masks all the time,” he noted.

“However, we will keep following up their disease-control measures,” he added.

Mr Thongchai also warned that any operators caught not enforcing the new normal health guidelines would face legal action.

Of note, photos provided of the raids plainly showed people sitting as close as usual at the same table.