The team was led by Siripong Leeprasit of the Phuket Provincial Narcotics Control Management Center, together with his deputy Thongchai Rattanadet.
Joining the inspections were Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) of the Muang Phuket District Office Waratchaya Prasitranun, officers from the Phuket Public Health Office and Phuket City Police, as well as 16 members of the Territorial Defense Volunteers (OrSor) and even security personnel from the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command.
The inspections began at 8:30pm and targetted three alcohol-serving venues operating under restaurant licences: Ther restaurant, on the west side of Nimit Circle (also called the “Seahorse Circle”); Ploenjit on Chana Charoen Rd, also near Nimit Circle; and The Column Phuket on Takuapa Rd.
All three venues were found to be enforcing the health guidelines, said Mr Thongchai.
“All three places had space between tables for social distancing and the body temperatures of people were checked before they were allowed to enter the venues. Staffers wore face masks all the time,” he noted.
“However, we will keep following up their disease-control measures,” he added.
Mr Thongchai also warned that any operators caught not enforcing the new normal health guidelines would face legal action.
Of note, photos provided of the raids plainly showed people sitting as close as usual at the same table.
Be the first to comment.